Tap Into Extreme Overclocking Potential with Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 Family

Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today the release of Kingston FURY™ Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB memory. The Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family is engineered to maximize the performance of your system.

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family pushes the performance of next-gen DDR5 platforms to the extreme with ultra-fast memory up to 6400MT/s1 and quick CL32 timings. With premium components hand-tuned by engineers, rigorously tested for compatibility across the industry’s leading motherboards2, backed by 100% factory testing at speed, and Intel® XMP 3.0 Certified, customers can enjoy the ultimate overclock experience.

Whether it’s the sleek newly designed black and silver aluminum heat spreader or the addition of the dynamic LED light bar, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family complements the look of the latest PC builds. Utilize Kingston FURY CTRL™3 to choose from 16 smooth, customizable RGB lighting effects to game in style, kept in perfect lock-step with the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology™.

Perfect for creating content, multi-tasking, or pushing the limits for the latest bleeding edge game title, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are the ideal choice for gamers, enthusiasts, content creators and extreme overclockers.

“We’re excited to offer the best of both worlds: extreme performance and maximum peace of mind,” said Kingston. “With the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 family, users can take control of their system’s performance and push the boundaries of what is possible.”

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 RGB are available in 16GB single modules and 32GB kits of 2, with speeds up to 6400MT/s and low latencies of CL32. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

