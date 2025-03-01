Tamil Nadu Recognized For State Contribution To The Esports Industry at GEM Awards In The GAFX 2025, Bengaluru

- Advertisement -

Tamil Nadu has been recognized as a pioneer in Indian esports at GAFX 2025, Bengaluru, receiving the ‘State Contribution to the Esports Industry’ award for its contributions to esports development in India at the GEM Awards 2025. The award was received by Thiru J. Meghanatha Reddy, IAS and CEO of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering esports at the grassroots level.

Tamil Nadu made history last year by officially including esports as a demo sport in the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Trophy 2024, making it one of the first states to integrate esports into a large-scale, government-supported sporting event. The initiative featured eight esports titles:

BGMI

Pokémon UNITE

Real Cricket 2024

EAFC 2024

NBA 2K25

EChess

Street Fighter 6

F1 2024

Skyesports served as the Principal Technical Partner for the CM’s Trophy 2024’s esports initiatives.

Speaking about the recognition, Mr. Thiru J. Meghanatha Reddy said, “Never expected that, as a government, we would receive an award for esports. But as a state, we have always had a passion for developing any kind of sport that comes across us. We have understood that esports is the game of the future and with the kind of attention it is getting. So, one of the things we did is make it a part of the Tamil Nadu CM Trophy.”

Mr. Reddy also highlighted the state’s vision to further develop esports and announced plans for a world esports championship in Chennai later this year.

“And taking that [TN CM’s Trophy] as an inspiration, this year we are creating a World Esports Championship in Chennai. Probably you will get to hear the news very soon.”

This recognition at GAFX 2025 reaffirms Tamil Nadu’s leadership in legitimizing and advancing esports, setting a benchmark for other states. With continued government support and strategic initiatives, Tamil Nadu is shaping the future of competitive gaming in India while now setting its sights on the global stage.

The GEM Awards 2025 took place at the GAFX 2025 Bengaluru, an annual event supported by the Government of Karnataka. This year, the GAFX 2025 has also introduced esports for the first time, with the Skyesports Souvenir National Esports Championship for Counter-Strike 2 taking place with top teams from across the nation.

