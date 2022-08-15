Taiwan’s semiconductor industry projected to maintain double-digit growth in 2022

- Advertisement - -

Analysts expect Taiwan’s semiconductor industry output to maintain double-digit growth momentum. Despite a reported slowdown in demand in the consumer electronics and PC sectors. The Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA) said in a report that the total output value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry in the second quarter of 2022 was US$41.8 billion, up 6.7% from the previous quarter and up 25.4%. Cited statistics from the National Institute of Health (ITRI) from the same period last year.

ITRI’s forecast for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry output for the full year 2022 is US$165.1 billion, up 19.7% from 2021. Shipments of smartphones, notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, and other end products all declined in the first quarter of 2022. The eventual slump in demand not only accelerates the rebalancing of chip supply and demand, but also causes the IC designer and his IDM to face it. Concern about inventory adjustment.

However, Research found that as demand for automotive, industrial control, server, and networking applications continues, customers will adjust their wafer portfolios accordingly, with long-term agreements (LTAs) ensuring that new capacity is 100% utilised.

DIGITIMES Research semiconductor analyst Eric Chen remains optimistic about Taiwan’s semiconductor industry overall in 2022. In his report, he wrote that LTA and automotive demand continue to support the growth of Taiwan’s foundry services.

Taiwan’s foundry revenues are expected to exceed expectations in the first half of 2022, so long-term customer contracts, coupled with upfront payments to ensure revenue growth, DIGITIMES Research believes that Taiwan’s four largest foundries combined Revised full-year revenue forecast to US$88 billion, could enjoy an annual growth rate of 30%.

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is poised for another strong year in 2022.

