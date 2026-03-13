Taiwan Excellence Showcases AI-Driven ICT and Smart Innovations at Convergence India Expo 2026

- Advertisement -

Taiwan Excellence is pleased to announce its participation in Convergence India Expo 2026, one of India’s premier technology and digital infrastructure exhibitions, located at Hall 5, Booth A5-150 at Bharat Mandapam, taking place March 23-25, 2026, in New Delhi.

This year, Taiwan Excellence will present a diverse portfolio of next-generation technology solutions, covering Edge AI & Industrial Computing, AI Infrastructure & High-Speed Storage, Future Connectivity, and Smart Mobility. Seventeen leading Taiwanese technology companies will participate, including AAEON, Aetina, ADLINK, APLEX, ARBOR, ASUSTOR, Chimei Motors, Datavideo, IBASE, Innodisk, Lanner, Phison, Planet, Transcend, UfiSpace, Wincomm and Zyxel, demonstrating Taiwan’s innovation and design leadership in the global technology arena.

A key highlight of this year’s participation is the launch of five new AI-related products, which will debut during the Expo. A press conference themed “From Silicon to Solutions: Building India’s AI Infrastructure Backbone with Taiwan” will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the first day of the exhibition at Booth A5-150, presenting comprehensive AI solutions from leading Taiwan brands.

Through its dedicated pavilion, Taiwan Excellence will present a curated portfolio of advanced technology solutions, reinforcing Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening technology collaboration and business partnerships with India. This participation follows a significant milestone last year, when bilateral trade between Taiwan and India reached approximately USD 12.516 billion, reflecting strong and growing economic ties. The expanding trade relationship highlights Taiwan’s role as an important partner in supporting India’s digital transformation.

Taiwan has emerged as a vital force in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem. Known as the “AI Island,” Taiwan’s national policy emphasizes innovation, advanced computing, and technological leadership. The nation’s semiconductor design and manufacturing capabilities provide a critical foundation for modern AI development. Many of the world’s leading chips used in AI systems—including those from companies such as NVIDIA and Apple—are produced with the support of Taiwan’s advanced semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. With world-class engineering talent, a resilient technology supply chain, and continued government support for AI research, Taiwan plays a crucial role in shaping the future of intelligent technologies and enabling the next generation of global digital transformation—innovations that will also be showcased at the Expo.

India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, making rapid progress across technology, infrastructure, healthcare, and smart urban development. As a long-term growth partner for India, Taiwan Excellence has continued to introduce innovations that support these expanding industries. Over the years, its product portfolio in India has expanded to meet the evolving needs of enterprises and consumers, offering cutting-edge solutions for a smarter future. Industry professionals are invited to visit the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion during the Expo and connect with participating companies.

