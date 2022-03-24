Taiwan Excellence Pavilion Inaugurated at Convergence 2022 by Mr Bao Shen Ger & Mr Jason Hsu

- Advertisement -

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion has been inaugurated at Convergence India 2022 by Mr. Bao Shen Ger, Ambassador & Mr. Jason Hsu, Executive Director, Economic Division, TECC. The exhibition venue is located at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Taiwan Excellence has been established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993. Every year, eligible candidates are subjected to a rigorous and stringent selection system that covers four major aspects – ‘R&D, Design, Quality and ‘Marketing’ – to identify outstanding products that offer ‘Innovative Value’ while satisfying the key criterion of being ‘made in Taiwan.’

Once again strengthening their commitment to the Indian digital mission, Taiwan Excellence is participating in Convergence India 2022 to be held in New Delhi from March 23 to 25. Given that 2022 is going to be about executing all the learnings of the pandemic like the acceleration of digital, Taiwan is all set to once again contribute towards building knowledge sharing platforms to display flexible and easy-to-use digital tools.

Convergence India is one of the most influential and leading technology expos in India. This year, the Taiwan Excellence pavilion will offer visitors a sneak peek into some cutting-edge technology and innovations in electronics, communications, gaming, productivity, and energy among other areas. In addition, 6 top brands, AVer, BenQ, CyberPower, MSI, Planet and Zyxel will launch their latest products in India. Visitors will also be able to gain insights on futuristic digital ecosystems involving Artificial Intelligence (Ai). This year, Taiwan Excellence’s role in Convergence is all the more important considering that Taipei and New Delhi are all set to explore more possibilities for improved trade cooperation and facilitate collaboration. Events like Convergence India can provide a valuable opportunity for industry leaders from both sides to discuss on the latest trends and disruptions impacting various industry verticals.



If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.