Taiwan Excellence feels proud to be associated with Convergence 2022 & foresees tremendous potential in Indian market  

Taiwan Excellence (TE) had participated and launched state-of-the-art products to mark the commencement of India’s leading technology expo — Convergence India 2022 on March 23.

Speaking on the occasion, Jason from Taiwan excellence team shares his inputs on the insights into the Indian market, and how Convergence India 2022 acts as a platform for showcasing the latest innovative products.

How are you helping Indian market?

The main aim of participating at Convergence 2022 is to promote Taiwan in India. We aim to produce Taiwan excellence brand to help Indian people to help Indian market to know product from Taiwan. And with Taiwan excellence program we want to help Taiwan company come in India and move in India.

Taiwan Excellence believes that the pursuit of innovative products is not for the sake of the product itself, but is ﬁrmly rooted in people’s desires for solutions to help them live a better life, today and tomorrow.

How many brands this year participate in Convergence India?

The three-day event brought together startup founders, startup enthusiasts, public and private players across industries and geographies, under one roof. The expo was a great platform for networking and a meeting point for business opportunities on account of 50 high-powered conference sessions, 150 thought leaders, 1,200 Delegates, 25,000 Business Visitors, Sectoral Summits, Workshops, Product Launches, Start-up Hub, EV Zone, and the expo will also see participation from countries such as Slovakia, Taiwan, Canada and China.

Taiwan Excellence products are also been launched, some of them known as Tellagy.

How Taiwan excellence is helping Indian customers to bring innovation?

We believe, that both India and Taiwan can benefit a great deal from each other’s talent pool. In addition to this, Taiwan Excellence products have always manifested quality and calibre, and have contributed towards easing day-to-day functions. We are proud to gain so much attention and appreciation at the Convergence every year and plan to continue bringing cutting-edge technology for Indian industries and customers

We believe in everyday excellence so with this we sell product. We feel if we have each product in your life through your office or home then it will help your life help your work to the next level.

How you see India and convergence opportunity this year?

The pandemic has explored more opportunities for us. So, after two years of pandemic, I believe there is market for your new products and we also see to move here many of our power factory here in we work here

