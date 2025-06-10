Taiwan Excellence 2025 Showcases Taiwan’s Award-Winning Innovation, Driving Technology, Sustainability, and Smart Living Solutions

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

At Taiwan Excellence 2025, innovation takes center stage! NCN Magazine caught up with Mr. Gary Chi, Project Manager, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), who guided us through a stunning showcase of 33 award-winning Taiwanese brands — spanning AI robotics, green software, smart living, and next-gen connectivity — redefining the future of tech and sustainability.

Consumer Electronics: Everyday Innovation

As you enter the pavilion, you’re greeted by a spectrum of consumer tech marvels. From high-performance SSD drives to power banks designed for modern mobility, these gadgets reflect Taiwan’s mastery in electronic engineering. Every device embodies efficiency and durability — hallmarks of Taiwanese innovation.

Software Solutions: The Smart Backbone

India’s fast-growing digital economy resonates with Taiwan’s software innovations. The pavilion showcases software specializing in cybersecurity and carbon emission tracking. These smart tools are essential in powering secure networks and supporting sustainable business practices.

AI & Robotics: Smarter Manufacturing

One of the highlights is a robot powered by NVIDIA chips, demonstrating real-time object recognition and placement. With advanced AI functions, this robot boosts factory automation and productivity — a glimpse into the future of smart manufacturing.

Communication Tech: Connected Cities

The booth features powerful solutions in 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and IoT by brands like Zyxel, Proscend, and Edimax. These technologies form the backbone of smart infrastructure, essential for India’s rapidly evolving urban environments.

Industrial Computing Powerhouses (IPC)

Did you know? Out of the top 10 IPC brands globally, 5 to 6 are from Taiwan! Brands like AAEON (an ASUS group company), Aplex, Nexcom, Novakon, and Wincomm showcase robust computing systems used in hospitals, factories, railways, and other critical sectors. Taiwan’s leadership in IPC is helping build smarter, more efficient cities worldwide.

IT Components: The Unsung Heroes

This section focuses on components that silently power our tech lives. WiseChip specializes in tiny OLED displays found in smartwatches and modern TVs. Sbravo presents water-quality sensors using optical tech, while Conquer unveils electronic tools tailored for electric vehicles — proof that small innovations lead to big changes.

Award-Winning Excellence

A special spotlight shines on Everlight Chemical, a proud winner of the Taiwan Excellence Golden Medal — an honor given to just 10 products yearly. Their chemical solution prevents light leakage in ultra-slim display screens, enhancing the visual experience across devices.

Lifestyle Enhancements & Flavors of Taiwan

Innovation isn’t just about tech. Visitors also discover smart home appliances like coffee machines and bathroom heaters, adding comfort to everyday life. To round off the experience, guests enjoy authentic flavors at the Taiwan Select Food zone — offering traditional snacks that deliver a taste of Taiwan’s rich culinary heritage.

Experience Taiwan: Where Innovation Meets Culture

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion is more than just a showcase — it’s a celebration of creativity, culture, and connectivity. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, entrepreneur, or a curious visitor, there’s something inspiring in every corner.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Taiwan Excellence 2025

