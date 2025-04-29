Taiwan-based ASRock partners Optiemus Electronics to manufacture Made-in-India motherboards

- Advertisement -

Optiemus Electronics Ltd. announce that it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with ASRock Incorporation, one of four major motherboard manufacturers headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. OEL will manufacture the ASRock enterprise and gaming desktop motherboards in India to meet the domestic demand. The manufacturing of these motherboards has commenced in April 2025. The Made-in-India motherboards will be available in the domestic market from May 2025 onwards.

OEL and ASRock have agreed to expand the product portfolio in India. This is a significant development, as Indian electronics manufacturing industry is expanding in different categories and with this, OEL also broadens its manufacturing product portfolio in the IT hardware segment.

The ASRock motherboards are designed for various user scenarios. Popular in domestic and international markets, these motherboards are currently imported into India.

This partnership with ASRock marks a significant step as the company, renowned for its cutting-edge and eco-friendly motherboard designs, expands its footprint in India. By collaborating with an Indian EMS company to manufacture motherboards locally, ASRock is able to strengthen its product coverage in India and contributing to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Mr. Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman, Optiemus Group

On the partnership, Mr. Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman, Optiemus Group said, “We are elated to partner with ASRock, which aligns perfectly with our vision of enabling cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities in India. This announcement brings forward our enhanced capabilities of handling highly complex large Printed Circuit Board assembly, including BGA, fine pitch assembly and the ability to deliver precision placement for very small capacitors and resistors, an important consideration for manufacturing complex AI motherboards for telecom industry, high-end desktops and AI powered laptops. Today, OEL has fully automated manufacturing processes with minimal human intervention including advanced nitrogen reflow systems that are of paramount importance for optimising soldering processes to ensure long term reliability.”

He further added, “We are on the path to meet the growing domestic demand, catering to exports market, creating new employment opportunities and fostering skill development in high-tech manufacturing. Together, we are proud to contribute to the Make-in-India vision and drive innovation in the electronics sector.”

OEL is in complete synergy with ASRock’s philosophy and this collaboration will help create employment opportunities for youth of India, providing platform for extensive skilling in manufacturing motherboards in India and contribute significantly to the Make-in-India vision.

