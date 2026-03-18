Taiwan AI Cloud Driving AI-Powered Smart Cities with Healthcare Innovation, Automation, and Global Expansion Vision

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Taiwan AI Cloud Corporation delivers AIHPC capabilities and cloud platform solutions, leveraging AI supercomputers to efficiently power and accelerate large-scale, high-performance applications across diverse industries.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Peter Wu, CEO, Taiwan AI Cloud, shares insights on AI-driven smart cities, healthcare innovation, automation, and global expansion strategies.

How do you see the evolution of smart cities with AI today?

We are now entering the fourth generation of smart cities. Earlier, technology mainly helped city administrators visualize and understand data. Today, with advanced AI capabilities, cities can go beyond monitoring to predicting and automating operations. AI enables smarter decision-making by anticipating situations before they happen, making urban management far more proactive and efficient.

Can you share a practical example of AI-driven impact in cities?

One strong example is in healthcare. Earlier, systems could only collect and display patient data. Now, AI can predict medical needs in advance. For instance, ambulances can receive patient information even before reaching the hospital, allowing doctors to prepare ahead of time. This predictive capability significantly improves response time and saves lives.

What new opportunities do you see for AI in the healthcare sector?

Healthcare is facing a major challenge globally—an aging population and a shrinking workforce. Traditionally, doctors and pharmaceutical professionals handled patient care, but demand is growing rapidly. This is where AI agents come in as decision-support tools. They help medical professionals manage more patients efficiently. For example, a doctor who could earlier handle 10 patients can now support three to five times more people with AI assistance. This improves accessibility and overall healthcare delivery.

How does AI address linguistic diversity in regions like Taiwan?

Taiwan is a multilingual society. We use Mandarin, Taiwanese, Hakka, and English. To build effective AI solutions like speech recognition, we must support multiple languages simultaneously. AI has made it much easier to integrate multi-language capabilities, ensuring inclusive and accessible technology for all citizens.

What are your plans for expanding these AI solutions globally?

Global expansion is part of our vision. However, localization is critical. We collaborate with local partners who understand regional languages and user behavior. For example, we have partnered with a telecom company in Vietnam. Such collaborations help us adapt our AI solutions effectively to different markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Asus

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