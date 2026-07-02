TAIT’s Market Adda themed KYA LAGTA HAI Sparks Insightful Industry Dialogue on Emerging Technology Trends

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The Technology Association of Information Technology (TAIT) successfully hosted another engaging edition of its flagship Market Adda series at the Ginget Hotel, Mumbai. The event brought together TAIT members, technology leaders, distributors, and industry experts for an evening of meaningful discussions, networking, and knowledge sharing.

The theme for the session, “Kya Lagta Hai?”, reflected one of the most commonly used expressions across India—regardless of language or region. More than a question, it represents curiosity, anticipation, and the pursuit of informed perspectives in an ever-changing business environment.

Designed as an interactive conversation rather than a conventional seminar, the session encouraged members to exchange ideas with a distinguished panel of industry leaders. The discussion was moderated by Rushabh Shah, who facilitated an engaging dialogue between the panelists and the audience.

The distinguished panel comprised:

Mr. Gaurav Jaitley, ZM, West – HP Consumer

Mr. Vijay Goel, Miracle Tech Distributors

Mr. Chetan Timbadia, DC Infotech and Communication

Mr. Atul Gaur, Director, Savex Technologies

Mr. Abhishek Jain, Arihant Infosolutions

The panel explored several key developments shaping the IT channel ecosystem.

Gaurav Jaitley highlighted HP’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen channel engagement and drive business growth. Vijay Goel shared an optimistic outlook for the market while emphasizing the importance of measured decision-making in an evolving economic landscape. Chetan Timbadia encouraged channel partners to diversify into value-added services, particularly Cybersecurity, to remain competitive. Atul Gaur presented practical examples of enterprise AI adoption, including the increasing deployment of AI-powered chatbots and automation solutions. Abhishek Jain discussed the growing strategic importance of enterprise storage, rising investments in data centres, and the changing dynamics of modern IT infrastructure.

The highly interactive format enabled members to actively participate, ask questions, and exchange practical experiences, making the session both informative and relevant to current market realities.

The evening commenced with an innovative networking activity that encouraged member interaction in an informal and energetic atmosphere. Event partner NPAV, represented by Sumeet Kela and Priti Kela, also presented its latest solutions and partner engagement programmes.

TAIT directors Swetal Dani, Samir Mehta, Magan Gangani and Janak Mehtalia gave away momentos to the panelists.

Speaking after the event, moderator Mr. Rushabh Shah remarked, “The objective of Market Adda has always been to create a platform where industry experience meets open conversation. The quality of insights shared by our distinguished panel and the enthusiastic participation from our members once again demonstrated the immense value of collaborative learning.”

TAIT’s Market Adda continues to serve as one of the association’s premier knowledge-sharing platforms, enabling members to stay abreast of emerging technologies, evolving market trends, and new business opportunities while strengthening relationships within the IT community.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TAIT

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