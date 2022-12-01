TAITRA Enters into JV with TAIT to Create a Robust IT Ecosytem

- Advertisement - -

TAIT President Mr. Champak Raj Gurjar addressed TAIT Members & Welcoming Edison Hsu for the joint venture between TAIT and TAITRA. The event took place at Hotel Krishna Palace, Mumbai and was attended by more than 80 members.

TAIT is an association formed to uphold the larger interest of the IT trade, which represents 70% of Mumbai’s IT industry. It’s a forum where the challenges of Mumbai’s domestic IT Industry business is heard and understood. TAIT is a pro-active, leading IT association of India.

The event focussed on the Joint venture with TAITRA, and this gathering was focused on meeting the requirements of Indian companies and promoting them to TAITRA. The event provided a dedicated platform for Indian companies to diversify their supply chain and also seek engagements with Taiwanese counterparts in wide ranging sectors.

The event was addressed by TAIT President Mr. Champak Raj Gurjar, “It is indeed a huge honour to have Mr Edison Hsu here as its bridging the gap of the IT sector and he brings in a lot of experience to foray into the IT sector. This event was like helping the IT sector and TAIT has always helped I getting the best ecosystem.”

Mr. Edison Hsu, TAITRA was of the opinion that both the entities should work together for a strong IT ecosystem. The event was attended by some key members -Mr Viren BAvishi, Mr Rushtabh Shah, Mr Girish Rathod , Mr Vipul Pandeya, Mr Devendra Sayanai, Mr Tejas Sheth, Mr Vijay Goel, Mr manish Mehta and others.

