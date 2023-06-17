- Advertisement - -

India’s leading IT Association, TAIT (Trade Association of Information Technology)Conducted TAIT-SAVEX IT Cricket Cup 2023 on Sunday 21stMay 2023

Cricket is called Gentleman’s Game,Truly so even in case of TAIT-SAVEX Cup. Nine Teams, worked hard to win the most Coveted IT Cup of India. With all the Excitement, Pressure to win, Desperation to perform and still it was like a Festival. A “dhamaal Fun” all around. Networking of Members, Brands, Vendors, Channel Community and Their Families, All at lush green Sportobuddy Sports Arena to enjoy Day and Night Cricket.

Excitement was seen all around the IT fraternity, in Mumbai and across

Tournament was declared open by customary pooja. SAVEX MD, Shri Jayant Goradia visited this tournament venue even during his busy schedule. He addressed gathering and all the players to play with highest spirit and put 100%.

This tournament’s kit Sponsored by LAPCARE. Whereas power over was by Sound Solutions. All the Decisive TOSS were sponsored by IMCC, whereas 4’s and Wickets were Called Fileago Four/Wicket. Reputed Software Company Protegent Sponsored 6’s and Catches. Gifts to all winners were Sponsored by ARTIS.

In a closely fought tournament Nine teams participated for most coveted TAIT-SAVEX IT Cricket Cup, which were divided in three groups of threeteams in each group.

After a hardfought battle TAIT-SAVEX IT Cricket Cup was won by TSS Twinkle Thunders, whereas SAVEX Strikers Remained Runners up for the tournament.

Some of the outstanding performances were Awarded, like Player ofthe tournament Nilesh Shah from Dell Miracle Tech. team was awarded for his outstanding overall performance. Sagar Shirke from SAVEX Strikers was awarded as Best Batsman whereas Sandesh Borade of TSS Twinkle was adjudged as best Bowler of the tournament.

Like every year this year too, TAIT had made elaborate arrangements for all the Cricketers, spectators and others for Refreshments and Dinners as well as various other attractions. All the matches were being webcasted Live on YouTube platform for those who could not come to ground but were eager to see their favourite team playing.

A team lead by TAIT Gen.Secretary Mr.Parag Shah, including Swetal Dani (TAIT Director), Hiren Sheth (TAIT Director),MurtuazaBharamal(TAIT Director), and Mr.Rahul Zaveri (Apex Enterprises), Kunal Gandhi(Syscon Systems), Nishant Mehta (MegamanInfosys), Samir Mehta (Computer Corner) made this tournament a grand success.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.