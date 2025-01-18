TAIT Launches Cyber Aware Communication Platform and conducts Cyber Awareness Survey

- Advertisement -

TAIT‘s recent initiative to launch the Cyber Aware WhatsApp group, alongside a Cybercrime Awareness session, demonstrates a strong commitment to fostering cybersecurity awareness among its members. The findings from the survey conducted by TAIT reveal varying levels of awareness regarding different types of cyber fraud among members, highlighting areas where further education is needed:

– Stock trading fraud: 57%

– FedEx parcel fraud: 55%

– Digital arrest fraud: 67%

– Phishing attacks: 38%

– Facebook/Instagram duplicate account: 78%

The launch event was marked by the presence of TAIT President Mr. Rushabh Shah and Mr. Nivrutti Bawaskar from the Maharashtra Police’s Crime Branch. Their collaboration underscored the significance of practical insights from law enforcement in understanding and combating cyber threats.

This initiative will serve as a platform to share critical information, including:

Current trends in Cybercrime: Members can stay updated on the latest tactics used by cybercriminals.

Members can stay updated on the latest tactics used by cybercriminals. Preventive measures: Sharing best practices for safeguarding personal and organizational data.

Sharing best practices for safeguarding personal and organizational data. Incident reporting: Encouraging members to report suspicious activities or concerns in order to foster a supportive community.

The Cybercrime Awareness workshop included:

– Real incidents: Sharing stories of actual cybercrime cases to illustrate the risks.

– Practical DOs and DONTs: Providing actionable advice for members to protect themselves against cyber threats.

– Live demonstrations: Showcasing different websites and highlighting their features to enhance member awareness.



Mr. Rushabh Shah emphasized that these educational sessions are vital in equipping members, their families, and customers with the knowledge needed to prevent cyber incidents, especially as the threat landscape continues to evolve. The event, held at the Dadar Club, received positive responses from attendees, indicating strong support for TAIT’s proactive measures to combat cybercrime.

Overall, this initiative not only aims to inform but also to cultivate a culture of cybersecurity among members, empowering them to take informed actions against cyber threats.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TAIT

