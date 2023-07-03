TAIT-Lapcare Knowledge Meets lauded by Mumbai’s ICT Fraternity

- Advertisement - -

Mumbai’s TAIT Association, and award-winning ICT brand Lapcare, joined forced to conduct two uniquely designed ‘Knowledge Meets’ this month, for Mumbai’s ICT fraternity. The meets have been described by attendees to be exceptionally informative, edifying and enjoyable. The meets were creatively designed to contain 3 main components (or pillars):

Technology-centric content Business-centric content Personal growth centric content

Over 100 business owners attended the knowledge meets and many expressed their appreciation for the innovative format. TAIT, based in Parel Mumbai, is one of the oldest IT associations in the country, with a history of 27 years. Lapare is one of India’s most recognized ICT brands, who pride themselves in being “the quintessential Dealer’s Brand”,undertaking many initiatives year-round and country-wide to help dealers reach their true potential. The first event was held in Grant Road, the City’s IT nerve-center, and the most prominent IT highstreets in Western India. IT Distributors, Dealers, aggregators, consultants and systems integrators were treated to a session from an eminent Economist, held in classical ‘Talk Show’ format. The Guest of Honor gave insights about India’s economic outlook for the next 12 months, and explained how the ICT fraternity can do well in the face of any possible Economic condition. The Economist also mentioned E-Waste compliances and the need for environmentally sound recycling.

Eminent Economist, Bipin Deokar, being felicitated jointly by Lapcare and TAIT

Mumbai’s IT businessmen also got a chance to see (and feel) Lapcare’s wide range of products,including the many new arrivals in the Sound Systems, Gaming, Mobility and Networking verticals. The Lapscan Antivirus packages, a part of Lapcare’s portfolio, were also appreciated by many businessmen who already have a history in selling various anti-malware products.

The ensuing event was held 5 days later in Vile Parle, for the convenience of businesses in the bustling Andheri marketplace and nearby suburbs. This second event featured an innovative hands-on workshop on NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming), aimed towards leadership development and personal development of entrepreneurs. During this event also,Lapcarealso gave a full presentation and technical demos. Multiple Lapcare product bays were setup for businessmen to accurately understand product features and highlights. Further, Lapcare announced their plans of betting big on the wearables and hearables genres later this year.

Training and Product Demos in Vile Parle, Mumbai

Lapcare’s large speakers (Ramp, Beast and Lapsonic) were stars of the show, much lauded by visitors. In a region that loves lively upbeat music, these products are public favorites. The twin tower speakers, with extra heavy bass and true surround sound, are perfect to pair with your TV to enhance viewing experience. Lapcare’s Portable speakers with their convenient grab-and-go compact design were also on display, much desired by today’s youngsters and the young-at-heart, who love outdoor recreation and adventure.

Mr. Shah, an IT Consultant who attended both events said at the end, “The events were thoughtfully designed and very valuable. We could take back some really actionable points to apply in business. Kudos to the TAIT-Lapcare fellowship in this regard”.After the success of these two events in tandem, TAIT and Lapcare may collaborate for other activities in the greater Mumbai area.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.