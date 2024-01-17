TAIT Hosts Insightful Tech Trends 2024 Event, Exploring Emerging Technologies and Business Prospects

- Advertisement - -

TAIT organised a knowledge sharing event – Tech Trends 2024 presented by Platinum Sponsor Savex Technologies.

Mr. Gautam Shah, Founder, Owner and CEO of Colfax International, Santa Clara, California delivered the keynote address. Colfax International, established in 1987 counts Fortune 500 companies, top universities globally and some very prestigious institutions as its customers. It has the distinction of having forged alliances with top Tech vendors and are the coveted Elite AMD Partner, Titanium Intel Partner and Elite NVIDIA Partner.

They won the Intel Partner of the Year Award 8 Years in a Row from 2015 to 2022. They also are NVIDIA Partner Network Americas Networking Partner of the Year 2021 for driving end-to-end NVIDIA networking solutions that incorporate NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand, NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet, NVIDIA DPUs and NVIDIA-Certified Systems.

Gautam’s talk was interactive and he shared some thoughts on the AMD MI300X, Intel’s upcoming AI solutions and Nvidia H100/H200 solutions. He gave some rare insights into the challenges for building complex systems which not only require high technical skills but also financial strength, logistics, etc. He shared some data pointers on business profitability and how to create alternate revenue streams by adding services and solutions to the hardware offerings.

There were interesting questions from the members. Some of the prominent ones were – setting up of data centres, cooling solutions required for the power guzzling AI machines, programming and adapting existing code to the newer hardware offerings, lead times for getting infra in place etc. Mr. Gautam deftly replied to all the queries with in depth analysis and statistics.

Tech Trends 2024 also had a very interesting Panel Discussion with Top Industry veterans. The Panelists were:

Mr. Jayant Mahale – Head, Cloud Adoption – AWS

Mr. Ajay Sawant – MD & CEO, Orient Technologies

Mr. Kersi Tawadia – Ex CIO, BSE

Mr. Atul Gaur – Director, Savex Technologies

Mr. Gautam Shah – CEO, Colfax International

Mr. Rushabh introduced the panelists and engaged with them by asking their opinions on Tech Trends, Cloud Adoption, AI business, Monetising opportunities, R&D expenses on innovation, their business roadmaps and challenges that they had faced. The average experience amongst the panelists was over 30 years and they thoroughly captivated the imagination of the members. Some of the key takeaways.

Jayant said that the cloud adoption is inevitable and will help startups and projects immensely. Ajay urged members to always be willing to try out new technologies and even if they fail they should not stop embracing innovation. Kersi talked about digital transformation and cyber security with made everyone enriched with his words of wisdom. Atul talked about how several companies are quickly moving on try AI and other emerging technologies but also mentioned that R&D as an expense is not a prevalent practise. Driving new technolgies and services including cloud, he stressed on continuous learning trough vendor interactions and other means. Gautam talked about building a highly profitable business with extreme focus, continuous learning and adding research to the offerings.

Dr. Jay Shah – Research Scientist, Colfax International

Dr. Jay Shah – Research Scientist, Colfax International also spoke with members regarding facets of CUDA programming and its integration with the NVidia ecosystem.

Prominent TAIT members were present in large numbers and appreciated the conceputalisation of the event. TAIT President Mr. Champak Gurjar, welcomed the members and urged them to attend events regularly and to benefit from the learning and networking opportunities. The event was moderated by Mr. Rushabh Shah, Gen. Secretary TAIT. TAIT Directors- Mr. Vijay Goel, Mr. Magan Gangani, Mr. Viren Bavishi, Mr. Sameer Mehta, Mr. Hemant Gupta, Mr. Swetal Dani, Mr. Hiren Sheth, Mr. Murtuza Bhrmal and Mr. Jitendra Mehta felicitated and interacted with the panelists. BPE Power Solutions was the Associate sponsor.

