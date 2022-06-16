TAIT has Planned Many Interactive, Informational, Arbitrational and Recreational Activities for its Members

- Advertisement -

TAIT (Trade Association of Information Technology) is a 26-year old democratic IT association formed in 1996 to represent the interests of the IT partner community which includes Distributors, Sub-distributors, Resellers, System Integrators & Service Providers. Over the past years, TAIT has interacted with several state and central government departments to brief and resolve the trade-related challenges and issues of the IT channel community. TAIT organizes regular meets, such as SIs meets, technology sessions, product promotion meets, media meets, etc to deal with the members’ issues related non-payments, warranty, service, information sharing, etc. TAIT also sponsors ICT events at regional & national levels.

In an Exclusive interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Viren Bavishi, President of TAIT, shares his valuable inputs about the activities, objectives and achievements of TAIT.

Share your mission and vision as the President of TAIT?

With the pandemic abating, TAIT has started conducting several events and meetings, such as TAIT knowledge series conducted every month for upskilling members; market addas are being organized to educate laptop partners; and the TAIT pathshala is there to educate the staff who works for our members. This year, we have decided to run a special membership drive where many new members are expected to join us. We are also planning an outstation programs for our members wherein we’ll conduct technical and sales sessions. Since the GST rules are changing frequently, we have also arranged a GST officer to visit and update us on the issues.

How many partners you already have and how many new members are expected to join TAIT?

Currently, we already have over 300 partner-members, and later this year we are looking forward to adding another 60 members to TAIT.

What are the criteria for the members to join TAIT?

We do thorough KYC verification of the interested members and check their background, market reputation, products, and other credentials before admitting them.

In what ways do you help your partners to solve their issues and grow their business?

We regularly conduct TAIT sessions wherein we invite brand experts who update members on branding and how it helps in their businesses. The market addas for the laptop business is our new initiative to guide those who are not in the laptop business, so that they can get a heads up in that arena. TAIT is known to encourage market discipline. Many of our members face delays in payments and have grievances which we handle efficiently. There’s an arbitration panel where members who are facing problems or disputes can register their requests.

How does TAIT organize family get-together activities for their members?

At TAIT, we consider family events as essential networking events so that the members to feel more at home so we organize the interactive activities on regular basis. Also, we entertain and facilitate the children of our members as well in such events.

What is your message to your partners and what are your plans for the second half of 2022?

We have planned a range of exciting events like cricket matches, market addas (with major players of the laptop market who will share their ideas for future prospects), picnics for members to help them recharge themselves, etc. Our message to our partners is very clear – one has to keep oneself updated with the changing technology, trends and ways of doing business.

