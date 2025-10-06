Monday, October 6, 2025
TAIT Elects Dynamic and Competent Leadership Team

By NCN News Network
Trade Association of India, Popularly Known as TAIT, is undisputedly India’s leading IT Association, had very active and hectic Year 2024-25

During AGM in September 2025 Four New Directors got Elected Unopposed to the TAIT Board. Also TAIT Board Elected very experienced & Dynamic Mr. Magan Gangani of Newtrack computers Pvt Ltd. as TAIT President for year 2025-26. Also Mr. Vijay Goel is elected as Vice President, while Mr. Swetal Dani took the responsibility to be General Secretary and Mr. Hiren Sheth is elected as Treasurer. Director and TAIT Task Master Mr. Parag Shah decided to take back seat and pushed new faces to the office.

Now in their 29th Year, TAIT was founded in 1996 and has been consistently and tirelessly working to resolve all the challenges that is being faced by their members, including Market discipline, Vendor’s problems and updating its members on new trends and Growth oriented measures.

New leadership is known for their Integrity and innovative working for IT Fraternity.

All members of the association warmly congratulated and wished the newly elected leadership team great success. The team, comprising fresh faces with proven expertise and high competence, has been welcomed with enthusiasm and optimism. Members expressed strong confidence that under their dynamic guidance, the association will witness renewed energy, innovative initiatives, and greater achievements in the times ahead.

TAIT Board for the Year 2025-26 is as Follows.

Sr.No.Director’s NameDesignationCompany Name
1Mr. Magan GanganiPresidentNewtrack Computers Pvt. Ltd
2Mr. Vijay GoelVice PresidentMiracle Tech Distributors Pvt. Ltd.
3Mr. Swetal DaniGeneral SecretaryMegaman Infosys
4Mr. Hiren ShethTreasurerEden Infosol Pvt. Ltd.
5Mr. Champakraj GurjarDirectorMaxtone Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
6Mr. Rushabh ShahDirectorGraham Information System P. Ltd
7Mr. Samir MehtaDirectorComputer Corner
8Mr. Parag ShahDirectorFutech Computers
9Mr. Janak MehtaliaCo-opted DirectorSujay Softtech
10Mr. Jitendra MakwanaCo-Opted DirectorPlus IT Solutions
11Mr. Nikesh JainCo-opted DirectorSundar Marketing

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TAIT

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com

