TAIT Elects Dynamic and Competent Leadership Team

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Trade Association of India, Popularly Known as TAIT, is undisputedly India’s leading IT Association, had very active and hectic Year 2024-25

During AGM in September 2025 Four New Directors got Elected Unopposed to the TAIT Board. Also TAIT Board Elected very experienced & Dynamic Mr. Magan Gangani of Newtrack computers Pvt Ltd. as TAIT President for year 2025-26. Also Mr. Vijay Goel is elected as Vice President, while Mr. Swetal Dani took the responsibility to be General Secretary and Mr. Hiren Sheth is elected as Treasurer. Director and TAIT Task Master Mr. Parag Shah decided to take back seat and pushed new faces to the office.

Now in their 29th Year, TAIT was founded in 1996 and has been consistently and tirelessly working to resolve all the challenges that is being faced by their members, including Market discipline, Vendor’s problems and updating its members on new trends and Growth oriented measures.

New leadership is known for their Integrity and innovative working for IT Fraternity.

All members of the association warmly congratulated and wished the newly elected leadership team great success. The team, comprising fresh faces with proven expertise and high competence, has been welcomed with enthusiasm and optimism. Members expressed strong confidence that under their dynamic guidance, the association will witness renewed energy, innovative initiatives, and greater achievements in the times ahead.

TAIT Board for the Year 2025-26 is as Follows.

Sr.No. Director’s Name Designation Company Name 1 Mr. Magan Gangani President Newtrack Computers Pvt. Ltd 2 Mr. Vijay Goel Vice President Miracle Tech Distributors Pvt. Ltd. 3 Mr. Swetal Dani General Secretary Megaman Infosys 4 Mr. Hiren Sheth Treasurer Eden Infosol Pvt. Ltd. 5 Mr. Champakraj Gurjar Director Maxtone Electronics Pvt. Ltd. 6 Mr. Rushabh Shah Director Graham Information System P. Ltd 7 Mr. Samir Mehta Director Computer Corner 8 Mr. Parag Shah Director Futech Computers 9 Mr. Janak Mehtalia Co-opted Director Sujay Softtech 10 Mr. Jitendra Makwana Co-Opted Director Plus IT Solutions 11 Mr. Nikesh Jain Co-opted Director Sundar Marketing

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TAIT

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 184