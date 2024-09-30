TAIT Election 2024: Parag Shah & Rushabh Shah Elected as Directors, Promising a Bright Future for the Tech Community

- Advertisement -

As discussed with Mr. Champak Raj Gurjar, President of TAIT, he emphasized that TAIT follows an open and transparent election process every three years, which is a legal procedure that adds significant value to the industry. In this year’s election, two directors are elected, while the next cycle will see the election of four directors.

In a significant event for the technology and IT community, the final results of the TAIT Election 2024 were announced following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 26, 2024. The election aimed to fill two vacant positions, one previously held by Mr. Hemant Gupta and another additional post. The candidates for Mr. Gupta’s seat were Mr. Samir Parekh of Brainpoint Computer Consultancy and Mr. Parag Shah of Futech Computers, while Mr. Rushabh Shah of Graham Information Systems Pvt. Ltd. was elected unopposed to the other open position.

A total of 138 votes were cast, with 137 deemed valid and one vote marked as invalid. Mr. Parag Shah emerged victorious, securing 87 votes, while Mr. Samir Parekh garnered 50 votes. The election process adhered strictly to the rules and guidelines established by the TAIT Board, ensuring transparency and integrity under the careful supervision of the Election Observers.

Following the announcement, Mr. Parag Shah was warmly congratulated on his election as the new TAIT Director. The TAIT community also extended its best wishes to Mr. Rushabh Shah, looking forward to their leadership and contributions to the organization and the industry at large.

The TAIT Election 2024 highlights the association’s strong commitment to democratic values and active member participation in shaping the future of technology in the region.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TAIT

