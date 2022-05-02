TAG Annual National Conference GOA 2022 – Business Analysis, Awards & Felicitation, Fun Activities, and More

- Advertisement -

Technology and Gadgets, successfully making an impact in consumer technology, organised an Annual National Conference in Goa with the Core Sales Team from April 24th to 27th at Planet Hollywood.

This four days event was basically organised with the Core Sales Team to celebrate the various milestones achieved last year and Plan the road ahead for the Coming Year. The event was full of power-packed sessions mingled with fun activities, dining, and rewards for the teams.

During the 2nd day of the event, after the detailed Business Analysis and Brainstorming Sessions – the team were felicitated with Awards and Rewards following with an exciting relaxation experience at Casino Cruise.

Mr. Vikas Gupta, Founder, TAG

As per Mr. Vikas Gupta, Founder, TAG, says,” We are really excited to organize this event as it nurtures the relationship of sale team and brings them together. This event is not only a fun activity enabled event but also an event which helps to brainstorm and work better in future. The entire sales team has talked about the hurdles that they have faced and together we have found out ways to combat the problems.”

Not only this, the team also enjoyed the Water Sports activities for refreshment and team building like Scuba Diving, Paragliding, Banana Boat, Bumper Ride etc. Sales team members from all across the country joined the event to make it a huge success.