TAC InfoSec continues to accelerate momentum post listing, Onboards 200+ global clients in May 2024

TAC InfoSec Limited, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, continued to add more than 100 clients in two consecutive months, riding on a successful listing. During May 2024, the company added 219 clients globally, doubling their tally for April 2024 of 103 clients.

TAC InfoSec has become a preferred partner for Google’s ADA CASA and added marquee clients such as Dropbox, Blackberry, Amplify, Salesforce, and Xerox, among others, in May 2024. The company has a goal of 3,000 new customers by March 2025 and aims to become the largest vulnerability management firm in the world by 2026, with a goal of reaching 10,000 customers.

“Post our IPO, we have witnessed an accelerated growth trajectory in terms of winning new clients,” said Mr. Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC InfoSec Limited. “Our ability to offer customisable and highly reliable cybersecurity SAAS products across multiple domains and industries has enabled us to emerge as a trusted player in key global markets in a short time. We aim to sustain and further improve this momentum, riding on a thriving cybersecurity appetite among the corporates, governments and individuals alike.”

TAC InfoSec is planning to introduce and upsell a variety of products and services from its extensive portfolio to newly acquired customers, further enhancing its revenue streams going forward.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TAC InfoSec

