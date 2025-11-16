Tablet Market Levels Off in 3Q 2025 Following Six Quarters of Growth Driven by Replacement Demand, according to IDC

- Advertisement -

Worldwide tablet shipments declined 4.4% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25), totaling 38 million units, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Following six consecutive quarters marked by several product refreshes and a replacement cycle upswing, the tablet market began to show signs of cooling. Elevated inventory levels carried over from first half of 2025 — partly due to precautionary stockpiling amid tariff concerns-further weighed on sales during the quarter. Demand remained steady in emerging markets where education initiatives, government digitization programs and smartphone vendors expanding their tablet offerings continue to drive shipment volumes.

3Q25 Company Highlights

Apple maintained its leadership in the market and shipped 13.2 million units and recorded a growth of 5.2% year over year in the quarter. Despite having had a strong 3Q 2024 when the iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 models were refreshed that could have resulted in a difficult yearly comparison, a strong performance of 10.9″ iPad shipments made that comparison advantageous.

maintained its leadership in the market and shipped 13.2 million units and recorded a growth of 5.2% year over year in the quarter. Despite having had a strong 3Q 2024 when the iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 models were refreshed that could have resulted in a difficult yearly comparison, a strong performance of 10.9″ iPad shipments made that comparison advantageous. Samsung continued to secure its #2 position in the Top 5 and recorded unit decline of 1.9% year over year with a shipment of 6.9 million units. The vendor performed well in the consumer segment, focusing on both high value S10/S11 models while continuing to expand their affordable A series slate tablet lineup. However, the reduction in commercial projects compared to 3Q 2024 led to overall decline.

continued to secure its #2 position in the Top 5 and recorded unit decline of 1.9% year over year with a shipment of 6.9 million units. The vendor performed well in the consumer segment, focusing on both high value S10/S11 models while continuing to expand their affordable A series slate tablet lineup. However, the reduction in commercial projects compared to 3Q 2024 led to overall decline. Lenovo retained the third position in 3Q25 and once again had an impressive quarter. The vendor’s sales grew by 22.6% year over year with 3.7 million shipment units. Lenovo expanded its portfolio with new XiaoxinPad model launches and posted rapid growth in consumer with aggressive shipments.

retained the third position in 3Q25 and once again had an impressive quarter. The vendor’s sales grew by 22.6% year over year with 3.7 million shipment units. Lenovo expanded its portfolio with new XiaoxinPad model launches and posted rapid growth in consumer with aggressive shipments. Huawei was back in the Top 5 this quarter and posted growth of 3.7% year-over-year with shipments totaling 3.4 million units. Despite declining in its home country, PRC, due to a comparable high shipment volume in 3Q2024, the vendor recorded growth in quarter, benefitting from new launches like MatePad Mini and continued push in Latin America and Europe and Middle Eastern countries.

was back in the Top 5 this quarter and posted growth of 3.7% year-over-year with shipments totaling 3.4 million units. Despite declining in its home country, PRC, due to a comparable high shipment volume in 3Q2024, the vendor recorded growth in quarter, benefitting from new launches like MatePad Mini and continued push in Latin America and Europe and Middle Eastern countries. Xiaomi rounded up in the fifth position once again with a shipment of 2.5 million units and year-over-year growth of 7.2%. Xiaomi continued its growth momentum, driven by the launch of new products including the Pad 8, Pad 8 Pro, and Redmi Pad 2.

“The tablet market underscores a transition from pandemic-driven demand to steady, value-oriented growth,” said Ms. Anuroopa Nataraj, Senior Research Analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. “Shipments are stabilizing as replacement cycles lengthen, but innovation in AI-powered features, detachable form factors, and display technology is helping sustain engagement across both consumer and enterprise segments. The market’s near-term trajectory points to selective recovery led by productivity-centric and mid-premium devices.”

Top Five Tablet Companies, Worldwide Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2025 (Preliminary results, combined company view for the current quarter only, shipments in millions) Company 3Q25 Unit Shipments 3Q25 Market Share 3Q24 Unit Shipments 3Q24 Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth 1. Apple 13.2 34.7% 12.5 31.6% 5.2% 2. Samsung 6.9 18.3% 7.1 17.8% -1.9% 3. Lenovo 3.7 9.7% 3.0 7.5% 22.6% 4. Huawei 3.4 8.9% 3.2 8.2% 3.7% 5. Xiaomi 2.5 6.7% 2.4 5.9% 7.2% Others 8.3 21.8% 11.5 29.0% -28.0% Total 38.0 100.0% 39.7 100.0% -4.4% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, November 5, 2025

