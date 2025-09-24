Synology Solution Day 2025 draws almost 500 IT professionals to explore the latest lineup in India

- Advertisement -

Synology Solution Day 2025 concluded successfully at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake on Septmeber 22, drawing almost 500 IT professionals. The event showcased Synology’s latest innovations in data storage and management, data and workload protection, business productivity, and video surveillance, highlighting strategies to enhance enterprise data management efficiency.

Mr. Antoine Yang, Synology’s Regional Sales Head

Celebrating Synology’s 25th anniversary, Mr. Antoine Yang, Synology’s Regional Sales Head, expressed gratitude to all customers and partners in attendance, stating, “Synology solutions enable secure and scalable data management in over 100 countries worldwide, helping organizations reduce total cost of ownership and improve operational efficiency.” He added, “With global demand for more sophisticated enterprise data management solutions continuing to rise, Synology is experiencing strong growth across the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the Indian market.”

Mr. Polad Garda, Country Head of Toshiba Storage Product Asia Strategic Alliance

Mr. Polad Garda, Country Head of Toshiba Storage Product Asia Strategic Alliance, who also participated in this year’s event, stated, “Synology remains one of Toshiba’s most vital and enduring partners in the Asia-Pacific region, and through this collaboration, we combine our strengths to deliver greater value to our customers.”

Mr. David Liu, Country Manager of the SAARC Region at Synology

Mr. David Liu, Country Manager of the SAARC Region at Synology noted, “This year, companies are expanding investments in AI and automation while continuing to view data protection and recovery as top priorities. In response to these market demands, Synology unveiled the PAS7700, an NVMe SSD dual-controller storage solution, and further strengthened data protection solutions to help counter the growing threats of cyber attacks and data breaches. Our goal is to empower Indian enterprises to pursue innovation while maintaining a secure data environment.”

The event also featured panel discussions with Synology’s valued customers, including Dina Nath Pathak, Head ICT at the Jharkhand State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd. (JMF); Noor Ali, Assistant Manager at Coheron Wealth Pvt. Ltd.; Ajeet Kumar, IT Manager at Kalya Exports; and Saurabh Vanikar, Senior IT Manager at Allern Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Pathak shared, “Backup is really easy and reliable with Synology’s solutions. It’s simple for IT managers to manage and for users to connect.” Mr. Ali noted, “With Synology’s centralized server and user-friendly interface, it has really helped us streamline our operations.” Mr. Kumar emphasized, “Synology made me truly confident by keeping storage and backup localized with 100% data ownership. Everyone, from employees to managers, is very satisfied.” Mr. Vanikar added, “We previously spent heavily on public cloud, but switching to Synology has resulted in significant cost savings. With the addition of new AI productivity features, we are confident this will further enhance our operational efficiency.”

Meeting Modern Data Management Demands

Synology introduced its enterprise storage solutions, including the high-performance PAS series featuring active-active dual controllers and end-to-end NVMe technology. It also previewed new features in DSM 7.3, designed to enhance both security and storage efficiency. Among them, the newly introduced Synology Tiering automatically places frequently accessed “hot” data on high-performance storage while moving less frequently used “cold” data to more cost-effective tiers—boosting management efficiency.

Strengthening Cyber Resilience

With the recent launch of DP7200 and APM 1.1, Synology highlighted updates to ActiveProtect that expand workload support, enhance cyber resilience, and simplify compliance. Key features include WORM (Write Once, Read Many) to prevent illegal data deletion and network isolation for secure access. These improvements strengthen immutability and air-gapped protection, supporting a robust 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy that includes offsite backups and immutable copies.

Expanding the Video Surveillance Ecosystem

Synology offers a complete surveillance ecosystem that combines cameras, storage, and management software for both on-premises and cloud use. Its latest AI-powered video analytics can detect people, vehicles, and intrusions, while the smart Surveillance platform ensures broad camera compatibility and seamless integration across Synology’s ecosystem.

Boosting Enterprise Productivity

Digital transformation is essential for organizational sustainability. Beyond real-time collaboration through Office Suite, Synology unveiled a new integrated communication platform combining messaging and video conferencing. AI-driven productivity tools have also been applied to document management, all centrally managed through the Synology AI Console. Enterprises can now optimize workflows and maximize efficiency by combining on-premises AI servers with custom AI agents.

