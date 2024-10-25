Synology Solution Day 2024 Concludes Successfully, Drawing 600 IT Professionals to Explore Latest Data Management and Security Innovations

- Advertisement -

The Synology Solution Day 2024 has concluded with great success, attracting over 600 IT professionals who gathered to delve into Synology’s latest solutions in data storage and management, data and workload protection, business productivity and video surveillance, all dedicated to enhance enterprise data management efficiency. The event was held at Sofitel Mumbai BKC in India on October 23rd 2024. Noteworthy is the presence of participants from companies listed in the global Fortune 500 and esteemed guests from leading businesses across different sectors in India. At the mega event, Synology introduced highly scalable data storage and management solutions, a dedicated backup appliance with advanced security features, flexible AI camera deployment options, and intuitive AI-powered productivity tools— all designed to empower business resilience.

Mr. Russell Chen, Country Manager of the SAARC region at Synology.

Mr. Russell Chen, Country Manager of the SAARC region at Synology, highlighted the extraordinary growth of Synology’s business solutions and expressed gratitude to the attendees, acknowledging their role in the event’s success. “Over the past three years in India, Synology has witnessed a remarkable increase in revenue, particularly in the manufacturing, government and public sectors, and media and entertainment industries, with an impressive 20% annually. This substantial growth underscores our success in meeting the evolving needs of these industry verticals.”

Spotlight on Synology’s Latest Innovations and Upcoming Product Line

Synology showcased its latest innovations in data protection, storage, and surveillance, emphasizing solutions designed to address the growing demands of modern enterprises. The ActiveProtect series simplifies deployment and sizing challenges with a streamlined interface, enabling protection for up to 2,500 multi-server environments across multiple sites, while offering data immutability and retention policies to ensure business continuity in the event of ransomware attacks . For high-capacity, non-disruptive data management, the new Scale-out Solution supports both file and object storage and performance growth when adding additional storage servers. Synology also introduced its C2 Surveillance Station, a cloud-based video surveillance solution with edge AI and multi-layer encryption, providing secure and efficient monitoring for environments without local recording servers.

Synology Solution Day 2024 also highlights updates to Synology’s productivity tool, Office Suite, including the integration of GenAI features designed to enhance collaboration and streamline workflows. These new capabilities aim to boost team efficiency and simplify document management, offering a smarter, more intuitive way to work across departments.

The event also featured a session where IT experts and executive manager from leading organizations shared their valuable experiences and insights. Mr. Vivek Suresh Patil from ProstarM Info System Ltd and Mr. Gaurav Sachan from LEAD School discussed their successful deployment of Synology’s solutions, highlighting the company’s role as a trusted partner in safeguarding business data and ensuring seamless continuity.

Mr. Vivek Suresh Patil expressed, “The journey of managing data with Synology has been truly impressive; it makes organizing and sharing the previously scattered data across our 18 branches in India both easy and efficient.”

Mr. Gaurav Sachan added, “Synology’s enterprise-level solution simplifies deployment and management, making it easy to streamline the handling of extensive educational content.”

Ms. Khyati Luthia from Shaparia, Mehta & Luthia, Chartered Accountants

Ms. Khyati Luthia from Shaparia, Mehta & Luthia, Chartered Accountants remarked, “Synology’s comprehensive storage systems feature integrated backup solutions that offer scheduled and incremental backups, along with versioning for sensitive data. Additionally, Synology supports backup and snapshot replication to other Synology servers, ensuring robust data protection while minimizing backup time and reducing licensing costs.”

“It is our pleasure to host our business partners and enterprises at our annual grand event. We’re grateful to all the enterprise clients who attended and provided us with valuable frontline feedback,” said Joanne Weng, Director of International Business Department at Synology. “India is one of our most important emerging markets, offering tremendous potential. As IT teams provide an essential foundation for businesses, our goal at Synology is to empower IT and strengthen the industry by offering efficient, transparent, and easy-to-deploy solutions.”

