Synology Premiers Advanced Data Protection, Data Management, and Surveillance Solutions at Synology Solution Exhibition 2024

Synology is previewing its advanced data protection, data management, and surveillance solutions at Synology Solution Exhibition 2024, featuring three brand new product lines: ActiveProtect data protection appliances, GS series scale-out data storage and management platform, and Synology C2-powered cloud cameras.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the ability to store, process, and harness data will define tomorrow’s market leaders,” said Mr. Philip Wong, Founder and Chairman, Synology. “It is Synology’s commitment to enable our users to achieve that through our continuous innovation and expansion on all fronts.”

ActiveProtect data protection appliances

The purpose-built ActiveProtect data protection appliance lineup eliminates complex deployment and sizing challenges. Organizations can complete installation, define global protection plans, and start protecting their workloads against ransomware and other threats in under 10 minutes.

ActiveProtect provides a unified, single-panel interface and brings together the management of up to 2,500 multiserver and multisite deployments with globally applied immutability, retention, and protection policies.

With a revamped backup engine, support for source-side global deduplication, and a global immutability architecture, ActiveProtect appliances will offer best-in-class backup and disaster recovery performance and low management overhead.

GS series scale-out data storage and management platform

GS series is Synology’s new scale-out data storage and management platform, powered by a highly efficient and scalable architecture. GS clusters of up to 96 nodes will support file and object protocols, offering raw storage capacities of up to 20 PB, and up to 150,000 concurrent connections for Synology Drive and Office to support increasing storage and productivity demands.

Featuring a new scalable operating system designed around non-disruptive operations and data integrity, the simplicity of managing GS series clusters will be transformative for businesses and large organizations.

C2 Surveillance Station video surveillance as a service

Adding to Synology’s surveillance ecosystem, C2 Surveillance Station and a companion lineup of C2 cameras enable new deployment possibilities with secure cloud video surveillance. C2 cameras deploy in mere minutes, making it fast and simple to monitor challenging environments that prevent the installation of local recording servers.



C2 Surveillance Station and C2 cameras will support comprehensive privacy and security options. Multi-layer end-to-end encryption from camera to viewer ensures videos are only accessible to authorized users who simultaneously have the encryption key. Edge AI keeps people, vehicles, and intrusion detection fast and localized to the camera.

Synology will launch the standalone C2 Surveillance Station solution later in 2024. C2 Surveillance, an existing hybrid cloud dual recording service for on-prem NVRs, will be renamed to C2 Backup for Surveillance for easier identification.

Additional highlights from the event

In addition to the new products, Synology also showcased significant updates to its existing solutions. This includes the Synology AI Console for centralized management of Office Suite GenAI integration, Synology Tiering for hot data and cold data storage optimization in large deployments.

New additions to Synology’s on-premise Surveillance Station were also exhibited, featuring the fisheye camera FC600, the variable zoom camera BC800Z, and support for Axis door controllers, Vivotek LPR cameras, and Plate Recognizer.

