Synology officially introduces AI Advisor for accurate, reliable information discovery

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Synology officially introduces AI Advisor, an intelligent assistant designed to simplify information discovery. By delivering accurate, localized technical guidance directly on Synology’s website, the AI Advisor ensures reliable insights while significantly reducing resolution time for users worldwide.

“AI Advisor integrates over a decade of Synology’s AI expertise,” said Mr. Steven Liang, Manager of the Generative AI Application Group at Synology. “With an agent-as-tool design, dynamic knowledge injection, context optimization, and a continuous evaluation pipeline, AI Advisor delivers accurate, high-quality responses and continuously refines itself. These innovations will extend across Synology product lineup, advancing our vision of secure, intuitive solutions.”

Self-hosted ecosystem to ensure AI sovereignty

Prioritizing customer privacy, the AI Advisor utilizes a self-hosted LLM that operates entirely independent of third-party AI providers, ensuring no context is shared externally. Moving toward complete data sovereignty, the service will transition to a dedicated Synology infrastructure later in 2026, guaranteeing 100% data residency and keeping all user interactions within a secure, sovereign ecosystem.

Streamlined navigation from inquiry to implementation

AI Advisor integrates with Synology’s NAS Selector and NVR Selector tools. Users are guided through preliminary sizing and product recommendation workflows tailored to their deployment needs, enabling faster and more informed early-stage purchasing decisions. By understanding the intent and context of each query, the Advisor further streamlines the journey by directing users to relevant support articles, downloads, or configuration guides to ensure a fast transition from question to solution.

Accessibility and Availability

Alongside the introduction of AI Advisor, this website update brings support for global web accessibility standards, ensuring an inclusive and user-friendly experience for audiences worldwide.

The Synology Website AI Advisor is available now on Synology’s official website.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Synology

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