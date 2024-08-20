Synology Named Leading Brand in Swiss Storage Market

- Advertisement -

Synology has been recognized as the leading data storage and management brand in the Swiss market according to the IT-Markt-Report 2024 published by IT-Markt, one of Switzerland’s foremost professional IT media companies. This marks the third consecutive year that Synology has held the top position in this market report.

The research surveyed over 13,000 of the largest Swiss companies that use at least 10 physical or virtual servers or have more than 100 PC workstations. The results show that 19% of respondents have deployed Synology NAS/SAN systems in their environments, making Synology the largest vendor in the Swiss storage market.

Mr. Chad Chiang, Managing Director at Synology GmbH.

“Ongoing digital transformation, the adoption of AI, and the increasing risks associated with data security and business continuity have significantly boosted the impact of data management on business competition,” said Mr. Chad Chiang, Managing Director at Synology GmbH. “Synology continues to push the boundaries of data storage and protection solutions, equipping businesses with the tools they need to face the dynamic challenges and threats of today’s complex, data-driven world.”

Synology offers a comprehensive lineup of private and hybrid cloud solutions, encompassing data management, protection, productivity, and physical and cyber security. With field-proven reliability, security, and industry-leading ease of use, Synology’s solutions empower customers to streamline workflows and boost business productivity effortlessly.

