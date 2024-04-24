Synology Introduces Advanced Data Management and Security Solutions to Deal with Ransomware Threats in India

- Advertisement -

Synology, a global leader in data management and security solutions, unveiled their new solutions and products aimed at addressing the growing challenge posed by ransomware attacks in a press briefing in New Delhi. The event, along with the launch of the new advanced data management and security solutions against the rising ransomware threats in India also focused on addressing the evolving landscape of data management and security trends, particularly in the context of the Indian market.

With the enactment of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) continuing to shape data management practices for businesses in India, Synology shed light on the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in adhering to stricter data governance requirements. These include data breach notification protocols, data subject rights management, and the appointment of Data Protection Officers (DPOs) in certain cases.

In addition to addressing compliance challenges related to stricter DPDPA requirements, the event also focused on pressing cybersecurity concerns. These included recent data breaches such as the Polycab and AIIMS incidents, in which it took AIIMS more than 2 weeks to fully recover the data and operations, ransomware attacks targeting Indian businesses, and cloud security risks associated with data residency and provider trustworthiness.

A live session was also conducted demonstrating Synology’s exclusive backup solutions from the Active Backup Suite and Snapshot Replication. This showcase highlighted practical approaches, including prevention of malicious access, backup solutions addressing accidental deletion and ransomware threats, and streamlined data recovery processes. The emphasis was on the importance of a comprehensive backup strategy in combating ransomware attacks. Amongst the key highlights, three critical phases of a robust data protection process using Synology’s dedicated solutions were showcased:

Prevention for ransomware attacks: Secure SignIn, a secure login framework designed to enhance account security of Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), the operating system that powers every Synology NAS. This feature verifies sign-ins using multiple methods, including approved sign-ins, verification codes (OTP), and hardware security keys. By implementing these security measures, businesses can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access and potential ransomware attacks.

Centralized data protection alleviating deployment burdens: Active Backup for Business, an all-in-one data protection solution, was highlighted for its ability to centralize protection across diverse IT environments. This solution covers virtualized environments, physical servers, file servers, and personal computers, all powered by Synology’s award-winning DSM operating system. Synology showcased how administrators can efficiently deploy and manage data protection strategies through a centralized admin console, ensuring comprehensive backup coverage and seamless continuity of operations.

Key to effective backup: Comprehensive, streamlined data recovery: During the demonstration, Snapshot Replication efficiently streamlined data recovery, providing robust backup capabilities against threats like accidental deletion and viruses. With a simulated ransomware attack by installing ransomware, followed by a swift data recovery conducted through Snapshot Replication, the backup solutions’ effectiveness in restoring systems to a previous state was showcased and emphasized that only a rapid, comprehensive data solution is effective for enterprises. Administrators can configure scheduled snapshots and retention settings, ensuring efficient data management and recovery, even in scenarios where ransomware attacks occur.

The comprehensive product lines from Synology were also on display, designed to meet the needs for SMBs to enterprise-level storage and data protection requirements. Among the offerings, the highlight was the newly launched flagship high-density storage server HD6500, capable of providing up to 4.8 Petabyte of storage capacity, which could serve not only a central repository for files but a backup pool for large enterprise organizations. Synology demonstrated its dedication to offering reliable, scalable, and complete solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

Mr. Russell Chen, Country Manager at Synology SAARC region

Mr. Russell Chen, Country Manager at Synology SAARC region commented, “Synology experienced an impressive 20% market growth last year, driven mainly by the increasing demand from SMBs and enterprises. The surge in demand for Synology’s backup solutions, exceeding 20%, can be attributed to India’s emergence as a prominent data center hub in the region. This growth has been further fueled by government initiatives encouraging businesses to allocate a greater portion of their IT budget towards security. The landscape of data management and security is evolving rapidly, compelling businesses to remain ahead of the trend to ensure compliance and safeguard sensitive information. Our event aimed to provide insights into the latest industry trends and emerging technologies, empowering businesses with the knowledge to effectively protect their data.”

Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief-VAD, Supertron (National Distributor for Synology)

Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief-VAD, Supertron (National Distributor for Synology) shared, “We are the National Distributor and also a deemed OEM for Synology. We started our special association with Synology a year back and contribute 20% content (software and accessories). Synology has been getting very good response from SMEs, Corporates and particularly from the government side where many Synology solutions have been installed. We are also training the partners to operate on their own and helping them to develop their own businesses selling sinology solutions. For Synology, we work on three verticals AVS (Audio Visual Solutions), DCS (Data Centre Store), and Cloud and Software. We have a Synology COE (Centre of Excellence) at our corporate office in Mumbai. We are glad to work with Synology which places us both in a Win-Win situation and hope to continue this association for a long time.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Synology

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429