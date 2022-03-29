Synology DiskStation DS3622xs+ and DS2422 – Storage Powerhouses for heavy-duty storage and multi-user workloads

- Advertisement -

Synology ‘s newest 12-bay NAS units, the Synology DiskStation DS3622xs+ and DS2422+, as well as the DX1222 companion expansion unit. The DS3622xs+ and DS2422+ serve a very diverse market of businesses and creatives who need ample amounts of secure and fast storage, without deploying a rackmount server and the associated costs.

Exclusive Features:

Synology DiskStation DS2422

Reliable mass storage– The DS2422+ offers reliable mass storage and efficient data protection for a wide range of scenarios. Expandable to 24 bays, the DS2422+ is perfect for serving and protecting large data sets in multi-user environments. A new processor gives it an impressive edge over its predecessor.

Write speeds– Dependable 2,200/1,300 MB/s sequential read/write speeds, plenty of storage options, and cost-effective deployment make it an ideal choice for small and medium-sized businesses looking to manage and back up their data assets more productively.

Synology DiskStation DS3622xs+

Processing – A step up in capabilities, the DS3622xs+ boasts processing and ample built-in connectivity to support heavy duty applications, including as networked surveillance or backup server, or storage for virtual machine storage and direct video editing. The high-performance unit delivers over 260,000 4K random read IOPS and 4,700/2,400 MB/s sequential read/write speeds, making it a true storage powerhouse.

Equipped with dual 10GbE RJ-45 ports and three Gigabit ports, the DS3622xs+ delivers fast networking and out-of-band management (OOB) management right out of the box while supporting integration with Fibre Channel SAN.2 The DS2422+ integrates easily with existing IT infrastructure thanks to four Gigabit RJ-45 ports. Both units allow for expansion with 10/25GbE network interface cards.3 NVMe SSD cache can added through M.2 NVMe SSD adapter cards to boost random I/O performance for hot data.4 Combination cards allow 10GbE connectivity and SSD cache to be added through a single PCIe 3.0 slot.

Thus we feel that both the DS3622xs+ and DS2422+ are designed to optimally work with Synology enterprise drives. The HAT5300 3.5″ SATA HDD and SAT5200 2.5″ SATA SSD are engineered specially to provide class-leading performance and DSM integration for enhanced monitoring and maintenance capabilities.

