Synology announced the new 5-bay Synology DiskStation DS1522+, the latest compact solution in its Plus line of all-in-one storage devices that help users of all sizes protect data, IT infrastructure, and physical assets professionally and securely while supporting a host of business, IT administration, and productivity applications.

“DS1522+ is a versatile solution fit for a wide range of usage needs and environments,” said Mr. Peggy Weng, Product Manager at Synology Inc. “The new 10GbE upgrade option plus scalability for 10 additional drives makes the DS1522+ cost-effective and a solution that can easily grow with any team.”

Synology DiskStation DS1522+ for Versatile Data Management

Compact solution, boundless possibilities: DS1522+ integrates well as the primary storage solution for smaller setups or as an edge node for multi-site deployments. Powered by DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.1, it features robust data management capabilities, comprehensive file sharing, collaboration, and video surveillance capabilities. Scalable up to 15 drive bays with two DX517 expansion units, a fully expanded DS1522+ can reliably host massive amounts of data while taking up minimal desktop or shelf space. A new network upgrade slot enables anytime 10GbE upgrades, while two built-in M.2 2280 NVMe slots can be used to speed up storage performance significantly.

Beyond file storage: Synology storage systems can easily be configured to become a cross-platform private cloud while still giving you complete control over your data. Synology Drive enables intuitive file management and synchronization between platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, ensuring your data is accessible no matter where you are. Synology Photos enables hobbyist photographers looking to manage their growing collection to quickly pull and back up media from their phones, sort and organize pictures, and make them easily shareable with robust permissions control.

Keep businesses running: Keeping business endpoints, emails, and critical data secured and backed up is more necessary than ever with continuous and emerging cybersecurity threats. The DS1522+ includes data backup, snapshot, and replication automation to ensure files and LUNs stored on it can be backed up to other devices and cloud services automatically once set up. Synology’s Active Backup Suite allows IT infrastructure, such as Windows systems, Hyper-V/VMware VMs, and Microsoft 365/Google Workspace accounts, to be safely backed up onto the DS1522+ and easily restored when needed.

Compact surveillance and application server: The DS1522+ also functions as a full-fledged video management system that provides full local data ownership. Synology’s Surveillance Station is a powerful VMS designed for businesses that already protects over 500,000 sites. Flexible ONVIF support and over 8,300 validated IP cameras make deployment simple and easily suited to each location’s requirements. Surveillance Station makes it easy to set up and manage up to 40 cameras on the DS1522+ with a modern and customizable interface. For larger or multiple building environments, add in floor plans and overlay Google Maps or OpenStreetMap for maximum situational awareness. Retain important footage and increase resiliency with support for backup recording servers, multi-device management (Central Management System), and even support for end-to-end encrypted, simultaneous dual recording to C2 Surveillance.

The Synology DS1522+ is available through Synology partners and resellers.

