Synology Announces PAS7700, An Active-active NVMe Storage Solution for Enterprise Mission-Critical Workloads

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Synology unveiled PAS7700, an active-active NVMe all-flash storage solution engineered to deliver uninterrupted, high-performance services for enterprise mission-critical workloads.

“PAS7700 is the culmination of Synology’s 25 years of engineering experience in data management and storage,” said Mr. Kenneth Hsu, Director of the System Group at Synology. “By combining our deep software and hardware development expertise with close collaboration with partners and enterprise customers, we’ve engineered PAS7700 to deliver ultra-high performance at a price point previously unseen in the enterprise storage market.”

PAS7700 integrates two controllers and 48 NVMe SSD bays within a 4U chassis and can scale up to 1.65PB of raw capacity with 7 additional expansion units. It supports a comprehensive range of file and block protocols, including NVMe-oF. With memory upgradeable to 2,048GB* and support for high-speed 100GbE networking, PAS7700 delivers exceptional performance, availability, and scalability to meet enterprise storage demands.

Designed for mission-critical workloads

PAS7700 features an active-active dual-controller architecture, ensuring non-disruptive operations across all layers—from storage media, memory, system to network and protocols. With security at its foundation, PAS7700 offers built-in 3-2-1-1 protection capabilities, including immutable snapshots, replication, and offsite tiering and backup options, safeguarding data integrity at every level.

Exceptional performance

Optimized for demanding workloads, PAS7700 leverages an end-to-end NVMe design to deliver millisecond-grade low latency and exceptional IOPS. It achieves up to 2 million IOPS and 30GB/s sequential throughput**.

PAS7700 also supports Synology applications such as Synology Drive and Synology Office, increasing the maximum number of concurrent users by threefold compared to existing Synology product stacks.

Market-leading cost efficiency

Engineered to provide exceptional performance with cost efficiency in mind, the PAS7700 enables enterprises to achieve primary storage-grade performance and reliability at the cost of mainstream storage. With both inline and offline deduplication, it helps organizations strike the optimal balance between efficiency and performance.

Availability

PAS7700 is scheduled for release in the second half of 2025.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Synology

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 189