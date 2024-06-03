Synology and MSI Partner to Empower India’s Youth with its New Innovations

- Advertisement -

Synology, a prominent leader in data management and protection solutions, and Micro-Star International(MSI), a global brand renowned for its high-performance laptops, have successfully concluded their collaborative efforts to equip India’s young generation with reliable private cloud solutions and cutting-edge AI laptop technology. Through a series of campus events held at St. Francis College For Women in Hyderabad, and Pearl Academy in Mumbai, the partnership provided students with hands-on experience and practical knowledge, fostering innovation and growth in the country’s IT community.

The initiative, which aimed to address the increasing demand for secure and scalable data storage solutions among young professionals and students, received an overwhelming response from participants. By integrating Synology’s trusted private cloud solutions with MSI’s powerful laptops, students had access to a comprehensive ecosystem that supported their academic pursuits and prepared them for real-world challenges in the digital age.

Mr. Russell Chen, Country Manager of the SAARC region at Synology.

“We are delighted with the success of our collaboration with MSI in bringing private cloud solutions to universities across India,” said Mr. Russell Chen, Country Manager of the SAARC region at Synology. “The positive feedback and engagement from students reaffirm the value of empowering the next generation of IT professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.”

As part of the collaboration, Synology and MSI hosted interactive workshops and hands-on demonstrations at universities, providing students with insights into private cloud deployment, data security best practices, and the benefits of leveraging high-performance AI laptops for academic and professional endeavors.

Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI.

“We are thrilled with the impact of our partnership with Synology on educational initiatives in India,” said Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI. “The enthusiasm and eagerness of students to learn and explore new technologies underscore the importance of providing them with the resources they need to face today’s AI-driven challenges.”

Synology also unveiled its latest personal backup solution, BeeStation, tailored for easy setup via mobile phones, making it ideal for students or general audiences without an IT background. Offering a cost-effective alternative to increasingly pricey public cloud services, BeeStation delivers seamless data backup and management capabilities. Synology is now presenting a limited-time Back to School Promotion to allow students to access its private cloud solutions at amazing discounts.

While the campus events have concluded, Synology and MSI remain committed to supporting educational initiatives and fostering innovation in India’s IT community. The success of the partnership highlights the potential for future collaborations aimed at nurturing talent, driving positive change, and shaping the future of technology in India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Synology

