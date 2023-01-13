Synology Aims to Become one of the Best Storage Solution Providers in the Indian market

- Advertisement - -

Synology is committed to transform the way businesses manage their data – elegantly simple, secure, and reliable. With a blend of pioneering expertise and considerable experience, Synology offers tailor-made data storage and backup solutions to help customers to seamlessly and securely migrate, scale, and manage their businesses. The brand boasts a wide array of solutions backed by cutting-edge innovation and field-proven reliability with a solid track record in meeting the ever-increasing expectations and demands. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Russell Chen, Synology Regional Sales Manager, South Asia, shares about Synology’s strategy, mission and outlook for 2023.

Q. Please mention your recent releases across data management, storage, servers, surveillance, networking, and cloud, and how they are faring in the market.

Recently, we’ve launched a renewed product-line – desktop NAS (DS923+, DS723+, DS223) and rackmount NAS (SA6400, SA3410) – targeting usage scenarios, especially on storage and backup, and optimizing file transfer speed and user experience. Also, we’ve launched our first-ever router product-line in India (WRX560 & RT6600ax), both of which support Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technology and shall be suitable for the high-speed network coverage demands. Furthermore, we will launch more NAS products later in 2023, including the petabyte storage solution model- HD6500 and a comprehensive surveillance solution with Synology-branded IP cameras in the Indian market.

Q. What are the latest innovations among data management, storage, servers, surveillance, networking, and cloud segments)?

To mention a few, with our multimedia solution – Synology Photos, which supports Android & Apple TV, the users can simply browse their photos and video on every smartTV connected to the Internet, in addition to smartphones, PCs, and tablets. Supported by smart album, automatic smartphone backup, and face recognition technology, Synology Photos is one of the best smart-photo-private-cloud solutions in the market. Also, our Active Backup Suite started to support macOS and Microsoft Teams automatic backup, and it will be a game changer for businesses who are looking for solutions combining software and hardware; the best part is all the mentioned software is license-free.

Q. How is the demand for these solutions in the Indian market compared to other markets? What demand do you expect in India in the coming 2 years?

There are differences from market to market. In India, we see an emerging market in the post-production industry, driven by content creation by and consumption through TVs, movies, VFX, YouTube, podcasts and so on. Also, we foresee a powerful growth in demand in the T2 to T3 cities.

Q. What are your USPs compared to your competitors?

Our product strategy is simple – we believe that developing our own hardware and software not only gives us an advantage in independent pricing capability, compared to our competitors. Having our own hybrid cloud ecosystem (both public cloud and private cloud platforms) is another firm point of our company. Benefiting from the engineering efforts and years of industry know-how, we always try to be creative and innovative to stand out in the market.

Q. How important is the supply channel for you? How do you motivate your channel partners?

Channel partners are the key to our success and are our trustworthy friends. We always provide presales services to our channel partners, as we believe resellers should not only distribute the products but also add certain value to our clients, especially in the service part. As motivation, Synology provides training, project support, case study report, and MDF to our partners.

Q. What are your future plans?

With the Indian data storage needs expected to grow tremendously in the coming years, we aim to be among the top storage solution providers in the market. This year, we are planning to invest more in India. We will travel from city to city, hold multiple campaigns, seminars, training sessions and workshops. We want to set Synology’s footprint across India and improve awareness about our solutions.

