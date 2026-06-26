Synology Advances Enterprise Storage, AI Innovation, Data Protection, and Secure Digital Transformation Solutions

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Synology empowers businesses and individuals to securely manage, protect, and access data across diverse environments, delivering innovative storage, data protection, and cloud solutions for a digital-first world. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Anita Chen, Regional Marketing Manager, Synology, shares insights on the company’s latest storage innovations, AI-powered solutions, data protection technologies, and future growth strategy.

What are the latest technologies and innovations from Synology?

Synology began as a storage-focused company serving SMBs and SMEs, but over the years we have expanded our portfolio to address enterprise requirements as well. One of our most significant recent developments is the launch of our first end-to-end NVMe storage platform. Designed for high performance and ultra-low latency, this solution operates in a dual-controller active-active architecture, making it ideal for AI workloads, mission-critical applications, and enterprise environments that demand continuous availability and reliability.

In addition, we are introducing AI-embedded surveillance solutions that bring advanced intelligence to security management. These systems are designed for organizations that require features such as motion detection, intelligent monitoring, and AI-driven analytics to improve operational security and efficiency.

How is Synology helping enterprises address growing concerns around data protection?

Data protection has become a top priority for businesses of all sizes. To address this need, we introduced the ActiveProtect series, Synology’s first enterprise-grade data protection appliance. It combines both hardware and software into a single integrated solution, simplifying deployment and management.

Rather than requiring organizations to integrate multiple products from different vendors, ActiveProtect offers a unified approach to backup, recovery, and data security. This reduces complexity and allows businesses to focus on protecting critical information with greater confidence and efficiency.

What advancements have been made in Synology’s storage portfolio?

We continue to expand our storage lineup to support diverse business requirements. Our newest platform delivers performance levels that are significantly higher than our previous flagship storage solutions, providing faster data access and improved responsiveness for demanding workloads.

We also offer high-density storage systems designed for organizations that need long-term data retention. These solutions provide scalable capacity while maintaining reliability and ease of management. Looking ahead, future storage platforms, including upcoming FlashStation models, will support GPU integration, enabling businesses to run private AI workloads directly within their infrastructure while maintaining full control over their data.

How is Synology strengthening its surveillance solutions portfolio?

While storage remains our foundation, we have expanded our ecosystem to include comprehensive surveillance solutions. Recognizing the growing demand for large-scale surveillance management, we developed our own camera portfolio and continue to enhance it with AI-powered detection capabilities.

Our goal is to provide customers with a complete ecosystem rather than isolated products. As part of this strategy, we are preparing to expand into access control solutions, creating a more integrated security environment that combines storage, surveillance, monitoring, and access management under a unified platform.

How is Synology enhancing workplace productivity through innovative solutions?

Productivity is one of the most exciting areas of innovation for us. While public cloud services remain popular, many organizations are looking for private, secure alternatives that give them greater control over their data.

Synology offers a comprehensive productivity suite that includes collaboration tools, calendar management, and AI-enhanced capabilities. One example is our upcoming DSM Agent, which allows users to interact with their storage systems using natural language. Instead of manually searching through settings and reports, users can simply ask questions about system status, storage capacity, or potential issues and receive immediate insights.

We are also developing ChatPlus, an enterprise-grade communication platform. Similar to popular messaging applications, it enables secure communication, video conferencing, and collaboration while ensuring that all data remains under the organization’s control.

What solutions does Synology offer for home users and consumers?

Although we are expanding aggressively into the enterprise segment, we remain committed to delivering simple and reliable solutions for consumers. Our BeeStation platform is designed specifically for home users who want an easy-to-use storage and backup experience.

BeeStation allows users to securely store photos, files, and personal data without requiring advanced technical expertise. One of its most exciting features is AI-powered Deep Search, which enables users to find photos using natural descriptions. For example, a user can search for a “red car across the street,” and the system can identify relevant images based on visual attributes.

Additionally, BeeStation supports home monitoring capabilities by integrating with cameras, giving consumers a convenient way to manage both personal data and home security from a single platform.

What is Synology’s broader vision moving forward?

Our focus is on enhancing storage, productivity, security, and surveillance through AI while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and data control. We believe organizations and consumers should be able to leverage the power of AI without compromising security. By combining intelligent technologies with reliable infrastructure, Synology aims to deliver a comprehensive ecosystem that empowers users to manage, protect, and utilize their data more effectively than ever before.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Synology

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