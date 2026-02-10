Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Synology achieves ISO/IEC 27001 certification, reinforcing its commitment to information security and customer trust

By NCN News Network
Synology announced that it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification*, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

“Security and trust are foundational to everything we build at Synology,” said Mr. Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology. “This certification reflects our commitment to protecting customer data and building secure, reliable solutions that our users can trust.”

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 provides a risk-based framework for protecting information across confidentiality, integrity, and availability. Synology’s certification encompasses its ISMS, core infrastructure, secure development lifecycle (SDLC), and security response processes that support its global operations.

“This certification helps ensure that data entrusted to Synology is securely protected and our operations adhere to consistent security practices aligned with the most stringent international standards,” said Mr. Kuei-Huan Chen, Senior Director of the Synology Engineering Group.

Key customer benefits

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification helps deliver the following benefits for customers adopting Synology solutions:

  • Supports organizations with strict compliance requirements, including government and highly regulated industries, in adopting Synology solutions with confidence.
  • Provides independent, internationally recognized validation of Synology’s security management across the entire product lifecycle and incident response processes.
  • Demonstrates Synology’s commitment to securely handling, storing, and retaining customer-provided information.

Synology remains committed to maintaining ongoing compliance and the continuous improvement of its security frameworks.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Synology

