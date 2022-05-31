Synersoft Technology started in 2008 celebrating its 15th anniversary as a cybersecurity product and service provider for Indian MSMEs

- Advertisement -

The company was founded with the goal of creating a data prevention and cyber security solution for Indian SMEs that would disrupt the SME-IT business. They have started the company with 6 people and now we are a big family of 200 employees.

Vishal Shah, Co-Founder & CEO at Synersoft Technologies Pvt ltd, Synersoft Technologies Pvt ltd

In 2008, Vishal Shah was named CEO, and in 2009, they launched their first cloud-based product, which failed to find a buyer due to slow internet and a low perceived value of the software. However, in 2010, they developed a hardware prototype that had the potential to serve multiple functions on a single hardware resource. In SMEL-IT, this is a game changer. In 2011 their technology was designated by the department of science and technology as a mass impact technology, and they are partners in the India innovation growth program.

The government of India awarded them the global medal and a cash prize. They improved the product so that it could be sold. It was for this minimal viable product that they received their first MSME customer. BLACKbox was the product’s name. They surpassed the milestone of 2000 deployments with the Scaleup Investment. They improved the features and started a six-monthly price increase trend. They were the Indian High Commission’s TechX change Cohort Awardee. Synersoft received the Top 100 MSME honor and recognition in 2011 from the Honourable Union Minister and Honourable Minister of State – MSME Ministry, out of over 37,000 nominated MSMEs.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.