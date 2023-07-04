Synersoft Technologies Strengthens Market Position

- Advertisement - -

Synersoft Technologies, the maker of path-breaking and disruptive technology for SMEs, now branded as BLACKbox, is an incubated and invested Portfolio Company of CIIE-IIM-Ahmedabad. Synersoft Technologies is pleased to share a number of noteworthy milestones and accomplishments that have strengthened the organisation’s position as a market leader. Delivering innovative technology solutions to its clients, Synersoft Technologies has achieved exceptional success through unwavering dedication and unrelenting innovation.

Anish Pharma Group is the leader in designing and manufacturing Fluid Bed Dryers, Processors, Rapid Mixer Granulators, Extruders, Granulation, and Pelletisation Lines. They also provide state-of-the-art Ointment and Liquid Manufacturing Plants. 150 individuals working with ERP, emails, technical design software, and office software were covered by the BLACKbox implementation. The main reason for investing in BLACKbox was to ensure strict adherence to data security and protection. This deployment significantly reduced hardware and software expenditures by 60%.

I-Tech Group is a manufacturer of Precision Press Tools, Jigs and Fixtures, Foaming Jigs, Trimming Dies, Injection moulds, and SPMs with a state-of-the-art tool room and advanced machining capabilities. The BLACKbox deployment is for 20 users working on ERP, Emails, Technical Design Software, and Office Software. This deployment has significantly reduced hardware and software expenditures by 60%. Additionally, they utilise BLACKbox’s hybrid email system, which reduces the cost of their G-Suite membership by 70%. To maximise their return on investment, they chose a repurchase programme for the BLACKbox to upgrade to the new BLACKbox.

Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Synersoft

Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, CEO and Founder of Synersoft Technologies said that “My team at Synersoft and I are inspired by these customer success stories. I thank the companies for placing their trust and customership in me.” MSMEs are the largest GDP creators and employment creators for this country. I believe they should focus on advancing digitally and protect their data through BlackBox.”

