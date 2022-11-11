Synersoft Technologies has developed the technology that can save 80% of the yearly cloud subscription costs for MSMEs

- Advertisement - -

Synersoft Technologies, a leading Indian IT product company, has developed the technology that can save 80% of the yearly cloud subscription costs for MSMEs. It is an MSME-focused innovation catching the attention of the MSMEs who feel that cloud companies first give free services and then increase the subscription fees exorbitantly. MSMEs are expected to invest in Information Security and Data Protection systems for their MNC customers.

Sudhir Chaubey, Co-founder at Synersoft.

They are also obliged to IT security compliances and audits. Subscribing to multiple cloud services, installing multiple cloud agent software, integrating them effectively, and maintaining them are too complex and expensive for MSMEs, says Sudhir Chaubey, Co-founder at Synersoft.

With increasing importance given to cybersecurity, readiness for information security and data protection compliance is mandatory for MSMEs to retain their large MNC and Indian enterprise customers. It has led MSMEs to subscribe to multiple cloud services and added overhead of yearly costs. These services are Cloud Drives, Cloud Backup, DLP, Device Hardening, and Mailbox. The trend of increasing subscription rates by cloud service providers led by Google and Microsoft led MSMEs to look for simple and cost-effective cloud technologies that can make them compliant with global information security and data protection standards. This emerging situation prompted us to notice the massive requirement from the MSME sector for a simple and cost-effective solution.

Vishal Shah, Co-Founder at Synersoft

A standard cloud deployment includes subscription to multiple cloud services and installation of cloud agents. It makes it complex and expensive for MSMEs. Our technology BLACKbox OneCloud which is a One Agent – One Cloud service, saves 80% of the subscription cost., Says Vishal Shah, Co-Founder at Synersoft. Further, the MSMEs recognize significant intangible benefits from the BLACKbox OneCloud solution. They are listed below.

1. No hassle to subscribe to multiple cloud services

2. No hassle to deal with multiple vendors

3. No hassle to install multiple agents on the user’s system

4. Industry-first per enterprise per year subscription compared to per user per year subscription

5. Availability of no-cost EMI options with credit card payments

