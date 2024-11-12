Synersoft Technologies granted Patent that can change the course in Data Protection Industry

- Advertisement -

Synersoft Technologies Private Limited, a leading Indian technology company, has been granted a patent for its innovative system, “A SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR FORCED DATA CENTRALIZATION TO PROTECT DATA INTEGRITY.” This disruptive technology is poised to democratize high-level data protection, offering an affordable solution to a problem that has long plagued businesses, particularly Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The commercialization of this technology is expected to reduce the cost of data protection implementation by up to 90%.Many businesses today grapple with scattered data across various devices such as laptops, desktops, and servers. This fragmentation increases the risk of data loss, leakage, and theft. Centralizing data is a complex challenge, particularly for MSMEs that often lack the resources to invest in expensive solutions meant for large-scale usage.

The patented system, integrated with Synersoft’s BLACKbox hardware, enforces data centralization by ensuring that users have no choice but to store data on designated central servers, whether on-premise or in the cloud. This agent-based system eliminates the reliance on user behavior to safeguard data, ensuring that enterprises can enforce stringent IT policies without risking non-compliance required by their large customers or Government.

By automating this process, Synersoft’s technology ensures a zero-trust environment for data storage, minimizing the risk of scattered data and protecting businesses from vulnerabilities related to employee negligence or ignorance.

Traditionally, robust data protection solutions have been too costly for MSMEs. Synersoft’s new patented technology will change the IT landscape for MSMEs by making it accessible and affordable. The system simplifies compliance with strict data protection standards mandated by large enterprises, government bodies, and international clients. MSMEs can now compete on a global scale, meeting the rigorous data protection requirements expected by their customers and partners without having to invest in complex and expensive solutions designed for large scale usage. This technology is expected to have a significant impact on industries such as engineering, aerospace, defense, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, finance, and manufacturing—sectors where data security and compliance are paramount. By reducing the complexity and cost of IT policy enforcement, Synersoft’s innovation will help small and medium sized businesses to safeguard their operations and successfully comply with Vendor Empanelment Criteria imposed by their large costumes.

Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, the founder and CEO of Synersoft Technologies

“We are excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to the market. It will disrupt how MSMEs protect their data and comply with global standards. Our solution reduces dependence on human diligence, making data protection more reliable and affordable for small and medium sized businesses,” said Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, the founder and CEO of Synersoft Technologies.

