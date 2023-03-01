Synersoft Technologies Conducts Webinar on ‘Solution to problems faced by SMEs while adopting Information Technology

- Advertisement - -

Synersoft Technologies, an Indian IT company, conducted a webinar on ‘Solution to problems faced by SMEs while adopting Information Technology?’ on Tuesday, 28th February 2023. The session witnessed valuable insights from Vishal Prakash Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Synersoft.

The webinar discussed the 13 problems some of the SMEs face while adopting Information Technology and their solutions. The speaker explained the solutions to the problems of data Scattered-ness, intentional deletion of data, ransomware attack, and disaster & hardware failure, loss of laptop asset, data leakage on USB, remote application access and so many more. The speaker explained how data scattered-ness leads to low confidence backup, data loss possibilities and business discontinuity risk. He also explained the importance of off-premise backup, challenges of traditional solutions, and how the USB port can be misused to leak sensitive data. Finally, he explained how a BYOD environment can lead to possible competitive exploitation, and how necessary it is to provide for work from home and protect data from loss and leakage during work from home.

Mr. Vishal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Synersoft Technologies

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Synersoft, said, “The key to success in adopting information technology for SMEs is not just about the technology itself, but rather how the people within the organization are able to effectively utilize and implement the technology. Strong leadership and a deep understanding of the technology are crucial in finding solutions to the problems that may arise during the adoption process.”

