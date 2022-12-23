Synersoft Technologies conducts Webinar on ‘SME Guide to Lean and Mean IT Infrastructure’

- Advertisement - -

A Specially designed webinar on SME Guide to Lean and Mean IT Infrastructure for Enterprise Owners and Senior IT Professionals was conducted on 22 December 2022 by Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, Co-Founder, and CEO of Synersoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, inventor of specific patented technologies, writer, senior entrepreneur, investor and most importantly a ‘Go-to-guy’ for MSMEs.

Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah explained how to optimize IT Investment to Maximize Return on Investment (ROI) in IT. He described various strategies to optimize the investment in Hardware and Software, He also gave hands-on tips to minimize the recurring cost of Internet Bandwidth, Cloud Backup, and Email Services. The technical team at Synersoft demonstrated a model of Lean and Mean IT Infrastructure with optimum investment and minimum recurring cost. Bold Ideas such as Refurbished Hardware, Open-source Software, and Cost-Effective Architecture were shared in laymen’s language without using any jargon.

Vishal Prakash Shah did some live number work and tabulated numbers describing IT Investment and expense with a Traditional Approach. He further tabulated the numbers with the Lean-Mean Approach.

The comparison was quite insightful. As the feedback given by the attendees, this webinar brought a clear visualization of the magnitude of Investments in IT and Expenses on IT using the Lean-Mean Approach. The session concluded with a healthy discussion on MSMEs.

Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, Co-Founder, and CEO of Synersoft Technologies Pvt Ltd

Commenting on various strategies to optimize investments in Hardware and Software Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, Co-Founder, and CEO of Synersoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, said, “IT infrastructure is created as soon as an organization starts its journey or a new branch is being set up. It is important to strategize how we can minimize Capital Investment without compromising the Return on Investment. We should invest in Reliable Refurbished Hardware rather than Server Hardware. The objectives of IT Policy must include work-from-home readiness due to recent increase in COVID cases, data centralization, data loss prevention, and so on.

