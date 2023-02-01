Synersoft Technologies Conducts Webinar and Launches ‘Magic Browser’

- Advertisement - -

Synersoft Technologies, an Indian IT company, conducted a webinar to launch ‘Magic Browser’ digitally on 31stJanuary 2023. The session witnessed valuable insights from Vishal Prakash Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Synersoft.

Mr. Vishal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Synersoft Technologies

The webinar introduced an out-of-the-box idea of Magic Browser. It deals with a severe dilemma of enterprises in balancing the freedom of the users to use the Internet as well as imposing restrictions to prevent data leakage. Businesses use the Internet as a resource many important things which calls for allowing Internet access to the users. The availability of the Internet to users attracts many hazards, which may affect severe problems like data leakage and timepass activities to the businesses using the resources. Traditional solutions like firewalls and proxy servers attempt to solve this problem using Internet content filters, website safelists, or denylists. The speaker highlighted two problems that make traditional solutions ineffective in breaking this dilemma which is about the efficacy of the content filter, and about remote users who are not in the coverage of a firewall or proxy server. This innovation of Magic Browser breaks this dilemma and resolves both the problems or, in other words, ensures data leakage prevention and productivity.

The webinar introduced the technology and explained how it gives business customers access to the Internet without the risk of time-wasting or data leakage. The team demonstrated unique data isolation technology that makes file servers, storage systems, and firewalls communicate with one another and take intelligent actions to isolate the data. It demonstrated that when the users are working on confidential data on file servers or storage servers, the file server communicates to the firewall to limit Internet access to minimum required websites that do not pose any data leakage possibilities. At the same time, the user has the freedom to use the Internet for research or business development purposes. Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Prakash Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Synersoft said, “Magic Box is the first step to Futuristic Internet Access for enterprise users. It gives an immense sense of satisfaction to see our R&D and product development team’s success in commercializing this disruptive technology, which solves an acute problem of millions of Indian MSME users. Magic Browser will strengthen the overall security of enterprise data and the users’ productivity?

