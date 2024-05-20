Synersoft Experienced Significant Growth Driven by BLACKbox and Hybrid Email Technology Solutions in FY2023-24

- Advertisement -

Synersoft is a leader in developing path-breaking and disruptive software solutions for MSMEs. Synersoft security and data loss prevention solutions are aimed at minimizing IT infrastructure cost for SMEs, and enhancing their competitiveness with state of the art IT standardization. These solutions focus on data preservation, data security, fraud mitigation, and software license cost minimization.

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of Synersoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, shares about their solutions MSMEs, their future plans, mission, and vision.

How did Synersoft and its main solution BLACKbox fare in FY2023-24?

Synersoft received an all-time high growth in FY 2023-24. We deployed highest number of BLACKbox applications in the MSME sector. In the second half of FY 2023-24, we launched hybrid email technology targeting larger enterprises. In a short span of 3 months we have seen tremendous traction on this service also. Both these factors contributed to the achievement of the significant growth. BLACKbox has been rated 4.5+ points on Capterra – a Gartner company

How did your security and data loss prevention solutions, other than BLACKbox, do so far?

We have observed tremendous growth at the industrial level for our data loss prevention solutions. The enterprises are getting increasingly aware of data security. Due to the increased compliance criteria, most enterprises have started budgeting for data security to ensure business continuity. This change in the consumer behaviour has helped every player in the segment to grow and prosper.

In addition to SMEs and MSMEs, do you have plans to expand into other segments like corporates, consumers, etc?

Yes, we have launched hybrid email system which is targeted at enterprise customers having more than 300 users. It saves yearly cost of email subscription by 70%. Since its launch, we have seen desired traction and adoption of the technology. The channel partners of Synersoft have received this product well and perceived it as widening of their portfolio of Synersoft’s products and expansion of the target segment.

In 2023 you launched ‘Implementation and Support Partner’ program. How is it doing, how has it been benefiting the partners, and what is feedback?

We have seen many new partners associated with us. These partners focus on services business and they find implementation of BLACKbox a lucrative business opportunity. We have seen growth in people applying for various levels of BLACKbox certification to expand their business portfolio and to become implementation partner of BLACKbox. Many of the old partners of BLACKbox expanded their business from merely marketing and selling BLACKbox to installing and maintaining the deployed BLACKbox and expanded their revenues.

What are your plans for FY2024-25 in terms of new solutions, company targets, reaching out to new regions and partners?

We have plans to grow partner network for Hybrid Email Technology and grow number of implementation partners for our flagship products. Our R&D team is focusing on productivity monitoring and enhancement features in BLACKbox to expand its efficacy as an IT infrastructure solution.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Synersoft

