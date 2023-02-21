Synersoft Aims to Become a Leading Provider of Highly Effective Yet Affordable Hardware and Software Solutions Required for Data Loss Preservation, Data Security and Fraud Mitigation for MSMEs

- Advertisement - -

Synersoft provides cutting-edge, cons-effective solutions for data loss preservation, data security, fraud mitigation, and software license cost minimization for MSMEs. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vishal Prakash Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of Synersoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd, shares about their solutions for MSMEs, future plans, mission and vision.

What challenges do MSMEs face regarding data loss prevention and cybersecurity?

Lakhs of Indian MSMEs are either suppliers to large enterprises or exporters. MSMEs compete on global standards and are required to adopt technology in its latest form. Technology adoption leads to the digitization of designs, drawings, documents, spreadsheets, business information, intellectual property, and communications. They become vulnerable to data loss, leakage and theft by external attacks and insider threats. They may lose business continuity due to data loss and be competitively exploited by insider threats or external attacks due to data leakage. They are subject to stringent IT compliances. They need standard IT systems to maintain business continuity and protect data from loss and leakage.

Most solutions offered by the IT industry are designed to be used at a large scale and their features are not relevant for small-scale usage. The deployment and maintenance of these solutions requires professional IT talent. However, MSMEs cannot afford to recruit and retain highly professional IT talent. And MSMEs find currently available solutions complex and expensive as they have many features, they don’t need at all. They need a simple and affordable product with required features that do not require professional IT talent to deploy and maintain.

What solutions other than BLACKbox does Synersoft have for MSMEs?

Synersoft offers DNS Splitter Technology that reduces the cost of email subscription to GMail or O365 by 70%. It also offers cloud backup solutions for disaster response strategies. It also offers mobile device management solutions to prevent data leakage from Android and iOS devices. It also offers an application virtualization solution to provide remote application access to work from home or remote users.

What new solutions does Synersoft plan to launch for MSMEs in the coming months of 2023?

We have recently launched a ‘Single Agent – Single Cloud’ solution, which reduces the number of agents installed on users’ computers and integrates cloud space for applications, mailboxes, and files. We plan to launch a commercial version Magic Browser application that prevents data theft over the Internet. It uses data isolation technology to prevent the leakage of classified information over the Internet. We also plan to launch a light version of BLACKbox to make it cost-effective and adoptable for micro-enterprises.

Please brief us about your supply system, channel policy and how you support and motivate your channel partners?

We do business through the channel partner network as well as directly with the end customers. We have channel partners across India and Bangladesh. Our direct sales team does business with key, strategic accounts. We have a full-fledged partner portal on which the channel partner can lock the lead, book the demo, and book the POC. We offer regular training to our channel partners. We also have BLACKbox Certification Academy that runs BCSP (BLACKbox Certified Security Professional) program for IT professionals. Many channel partners enrol their engineers in the same. We roll out regular schemes for our channel partners in addition to offering them good margins. Our silver scheme for business leads is the most popular scheme, which allows the channel partner to earn 100 grams of the silver bar just by adding ten qualified leads without any business obligation.

How are your solutions better than those of your competitors?

Our solutions, which are designed specifically for MSMEs, contain a large number of required features in a single system, need minimal hardware and software, do not need professional experts to operate, and cost about one-third compared to those of our competitors. Further, our solutions are simple, effective, dependable and scalable.

Where do you want Synersoft to be in 3 years?

We want BLACKbox to become the backbone of IT infrastructure of most of MSMEs for their IT standardization, data loss, leakage and theft prevention requirements.

