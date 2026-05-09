Synergy 2026 Day One Concludes on a High Note with Leadership Vision, Innovation, and Team Collaboration

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The first day of Synergy 2026 – The Future in Motion concluded successfully with enthusiastic participation from Elcom Group leadership, employees, industry partners, and stakeholders. The event created a strong platform for collaboration, strategic discussions, learning, and team bonding while setting the momentum for the sessions planned ahead.

Day One, themed “The Homecoming,” began with a grand welcome and networking interactions that brought together teams from across regions under one roof. The summit focused on reviewing the company’s journey, achievements, business performance, and future growth opportunities across multiple verticals.

The opening sessions highlighted Elcom Group’s consistent business growth, expanding market presence, and its vision of building a stronger, future-ready organization. Leadership discussions emphasized the importance of momentum, direction, teamwork, and developing a warrior mindset to adapt to the rapidly evolving technology industry.

Mr. Sunil Narang, Director, Elcom Trading Co. Pvt Ltd

Mr. Sunil Narang, Director, Elcom Trading Co. Pvt Ltd said, “Synergy 2026 is more than an annual gathering; it is a platform that unites our teams, strengthens collaboration, and aligns everyone with the company’s vision for the future. As the industry rapidly evolves with AI, cloud, and emerging technologies, our focus is on adapting with the market, empowering our workforce, and building sustainable growth while preparing Elcom Group for the next phase of expansion and innovation.”

Mr. Somesh Narang, Director, Elcom Trading Co. Pvt Ltd

Mr. Somesh Narang, Director, Elcom Trading Co. Pvt Ltd said, “Synergy 2026 reflects our vision of building a stronger, future-ready organization driven by teamwork, leadership, and innovation. As we continue expanding from hardware distribution towards value-added solutions, AI, cloud, and security technologies, our focus remains on empowering our teams and partners with complete business solutions. With consistent growth and a clear roadmap ahead, we are confident about achieving bigger milestones in the coming years.”

Mr. Sagar Narang, CEO and Co-Founder, Elcom Digital

Mr. Sagar Narang, CEO and Co-Founder, Elcom Digital said, “Synergy 2026 is built around the theme ‘Momentum – The Future in Motion,’ reflecting the need for both speed and direction in today’s rapidly evolving industry. This platform is designed to inspire a warrior mindset within our teams, strengthen collaboration, enhance skills through masterclasses, and prepare our workforce with the right strategies, partnerships, and technologies to confidently lead the battles and opportunities of tomorrow.”

One of the major highlights of the day was the Sales Leadership Panel – “Generals of the Frontline,” where key leaders discussed market opportunities, customer engagement strategies, and business growth plans. This was followed by the Operational Excellence Panel, focusing on efficiency, collaboration, process improvements, and organizational transformation.

The event also featured engaging masterclasses including “The Crown of Ownership” and “Veerya Bhav,” centered around leadership mindset, accountability, value appreciation, and empowering employees to take ownership of their roles. The fireside interaction with the leadership team further provided valuable insights into the company’s long-term roadmap and future direction.

A significant focus during the summit remained on expanding Elcom Group’s presence in value-added distribution, AI-driven technologies, cloud solutions, security offerings, and complete business solutions for channel partners and customers. The discussions also reflected the company’s vision of strengthening leadership capabilities, enhancing teamwork, and preparing teams for future business opportunities.

The day concluded with the vibrant “Feast of the Brave” outdoor dinner, where attendees celebrated the spirit of collaboration, networking, and togetherness in an energetic atmosphere.

With impactful discussions, insightful sessions, and strong participation, Day One of Synergy 2026 concluded on a highly successful note, creating excitement and anticipation for the strategic announcements, vendor showcases, partnerships, and future-focused sessions planned for Day Two.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Synergy

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