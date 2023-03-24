SYNEGRA EMS Participates in Indian Telecom Exhibition 2023

- Advertisement - -

Synegra EMS Ltd, a leading electronics manufacturing service provider and a subsidiary of SmartLink Holdings Ltd participated in Indian Telecom Exhibition 2023. The two-day event was held at Taj Palace, New Delhi which witnessed a gathering of digital innovators, international businesses, telecom, and broadcasting players, as well as leaders from IT, internet, IoT, & Embedded Technology industries.

TEPC hosted the 17th edition of ‘India Telecom 2023’ – an Exclusive International Business Expo under the Champion Sector Scheme of the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The event’s main objective was to provide opportunities for Indian telecom stakeholders to meet prospective overseas buyers.

At Indian Telecom Exhibition 2023, SYNEGRA EMS showcased its electronics manufacturing services and home brand DIGISOL Make-In-India Networking Products such as Wi-Fi Routers, Access Points, POE Switches, Fiber Cables, and other Passive Products. The company is committed to establishing a benchmark for Quality in Electronics Manufacturing Services.

Mr. Prakash Bhat, General Manager Manufacturing, SYNEGRA EMS Ltd,

Talking about the exhibition, Mr. Prakash Bhat, General Manager Manufacturing, SYNEGRA EMS Ltd, said, “We are delighted to be a part of The Indian Telecom Exhibition 2023 which witnesses a huge number of diversified visitors from PAN India and overseas every year. The platform provided us an opportunity to showcase our competitiveness in manufacturing for any brand in India. Besides manufacturing networking products, we also do contract manufacturing for motherboards, EV chargers, Medical Equipment Parts, etc.”

SYNEGRA under SMARTLINK has over three decades of experience in manufacturing electronic products for the IT, networking, and telecom industries. The Company is 100% owned by SMARTLINK capable of manufacturing all kinds of products from Routers, Switches, Wi-Fi, FTTH, and also other products like EV charges, etc for export as well as domestic EMS jobs.

More Realeted : SYNEGRA

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.