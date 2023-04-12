Synechron Named a Winner of the Best Places to Work Award Program 2023

- Advertisement - -

Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, today announced it has been named a winner of the Business Intelligence Group’s Best Places To Work Award program 2023. Synechron was one of 28 companies honored with this award, and one of only two companies named within the Large Business awards category. This annual award is important because it is based upon the results of input from a global survey of Synechron employees, conducted several weeks ago. This is the fifth time that Synechron has been honored with this prestigious award. The award recognizes organizations that are doing all they can to improve performance through actively working to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging. The award honors companies for helping their employees accelerate their careers, knowledge, and performance.

Synechron has been mindful of its full breadth of 14,000+ global team members, and has sought ways to recognize, support and provide them with the tools to excel and build their careers. Notably, Synechron has provided no-cost access to the Udemy 24/7 online learning and development platform, as well as on site and virtual trainings that provide opportunities to both reskill and upskill. Synechron also takes pride in offering its “Same Difference” diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) program, which includes a variety of collaborative, team building and team supporting projects, events and initiatives. Synechron has also forged multiple initiatives and partnerships with several diversity organizations all focused on demonstrating how our talent can enhance and embrace DEI across the entire company. Synechron supports an array of corporate social responsibility programs that contribute to the good charitable work being done by local/regional organizations and the wellbeing of the individuals they serve.

Christin Spigai, Chief Human Resources Officer at Synechron.

“The strength of our team is based on the power and contribution of each individual. And our core values drive what we do every day,” said Christin Spigai, Chief Human Resources Officer at Synechron. “We are so honored to have won this prestigious award which demonstrates that our employees themselves, not just an external organization, believe that we are doing great things – together.”

Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group.

“Congratulations to Synechron for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “This clearly was a most challenging year for many companies, and it is clear this is a great place to work, and employee feedback is not only listened to but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team.”

More Related : Synechron

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429