Synechron Completes Integration of Payments Services and Solutions Provider Attra

Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, announces that it has now fully integrated its subsidiary, Attra, a payments technology services and solutions provider headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, into the larger Synechron brand. Attra, which Synechron acquired in December 2020, is now Synechron Payments and serves as Synechron’s most recent business domain.

Prasad Guntupalli, Managing Director of Synechron

Prasad Guntupalli, formerly Co-founder and Executive Deputy Chairman of Attra, will continue in his role as head of Synechron Payments and has assumed the title of Managing Director. Since its acquisition, Attra has benefited from combined synergies with Synechron, and achieved 62% growth as a company.

Attra’s team of over 2,500 payments technology experts, working across the banking & finance space, will continue to provide best-in-class services across the payments value chain. Synechron Payments will offer expert consulting, software lifecycle, application development & maintenance, and quality engineering services to clients worldwide. This capability will be available across all Synechron business centers globally.

Now that this integration is complete, the Attra brand name will be retired. All business operations, practices, offices, employees, and client commitments have been fully transitioned, becoming a vital part of Synechron’s global business operations. Attra’s clients will continue to work seamlessly with their existing teams, as all current Attra’s contracts with clients will be assumed by Synechron.

Attra and Synechron have spent the last 24 months taking an integrated approach and solving complex problems for the financial services industry which span a range of payments solutions. Together, the firms have expanded competencies for full lifecycle banking and payments platform technology services. Attra has 27 years of experience in providing a comprehensive suite of services and solutions in cards, next-generation payments, and core banking services, successfully having completed numerous engagements for banks, financial institutions, third-party payment processors, and other payment companies around the globe.

In addition, Synechron has further leveraged Attra’s core technology specialisms focused on digital transformation through Intelligent Automation, IT Infrastructure, Mainframes & Cloud, UI/UX, Mobility & Channels, Information Management, and Performance Engineering & Cybersecurity. These world-class services complement Synechron’s range of recently redefined business services, which are aimed at helping financial services and big technology companies address operational needs. Synechron’s core business now includes end-to-end Consulting, Design, Data, Cloud, and Engineering.

Attra’s Accelerator program joins Synechron’s own collection of award-winning Accelerator solutions, by being incorporated into its 76 business-focused applications across nine programs in its self-funded FinLabs. The full roster of clients will now be able to tap Synechron’s enhanced and expanded set of digital transformation capabilities.

Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO, Synechron

Faisal Husain, Synechron Co-founder and CEO, said, “We are pleased to have the talented and dedicated Attra team members around the globe officially join our enriched company as we advance our core mission to bring digital innovation to our clients. Amid a rapidly evolving business landscape, we have important work to do in helping organizations navigate the changes needed to build the foundations for their future business ambitions.”

Prasad Guntupalli, Managing Director of Synechron Payments, said, “We are excited to be integrated under one name and leadership structure as we continue our important work. As one firm, under one unmatched brand, our like-minded teams can provide a more robust digital transformation toolkit of real-world solutions. Our combined strengths will help financial services, banking and technology companies empower their operations and realize their digital realities.”

