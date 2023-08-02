Synaptics Enters a New Wireless Deal with Broadcom

- Advertisement - -

Synaptics® Incorporated announced that it has added new products and technologies to its wireless license agreement with Broadcom and extended its original 2020 exclusive rights in certain markets by three years to 2026. The deal adds Broadcom’s best-in-class Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Bluetooth Enterprise True Wireless Stereo (TWS) IP to accelerate Synaptics’ roadmap to meet the growing demand for robust IoT connectivity across an increasingly diverse range of applications such as home multimedia, automotive infotainment, security cameras, tablets, and audio headsets.

Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics.

“Since the original acquisition, we’ve had incredible success in expanding our wireless opportunities, and it has been instrumental to our growth in our core IoT markets,” said Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics. “This new deal allows us to add Broadcom’s best-in-class IP to our portfolio in the high end to extend our leadership in those segments while we continue to innovate around ultra-low-power, low-cost, and wireless MCU solutions for the broader IoT market.”

Synaptics’ first Wi-Fi 7 devices will be available for customer sampling in 2024 for high-performance security and high-throughput video and audio applications. The Bluetooth 6.0 IP is dual-core and supports Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), and Bluetooth LE-plus-Thread, which unlocks a wide range of markets, including home automation, industrial, and medical. The Bluetooth TWS IP enables the extension of Synaptics’ leading enterprise audio offerings into a range of high-performance wireless SKUs.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.