Swarup Das Joins BPE as President – Global Sales

BPE (Best Power Equipments India Pvt. Ltd.), a leading Indian MNC providing end-to-end strategic power solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Swarup Das as President – Global Sales. With over 20 years of experience in international business, channel strategy, distribution, and e-commerce, Swarup brings a wealth of expertise to BPE’s leadership team.

Previously associated with APC by Schneider Electric, Swarup played a pivotal role in expanding global markets and strengthening the channel partner ecosystem. His strategic approach to scalable distribution and strong partner engagement across verticals has earned him industry-wide recognition. His leadership has been instrumental in driving business growth, innovation, and excellence within the power solutions space.

As BPE enters its 25th year of delivering mission-critical power solutions across 14 countries and celebrates an impressive 25% revenue growth in FY 2024–25, Swarup’s vision and global acumen will be crucial in accelerating international expansion and deepening partner success.

“I’m thrilled to join BPE at such a pivotal moment. Together, we’ll strengthen global partnerships, enhance our reach, and unlock new growth opportunities as we expand our footprint and power the future across international markets,” said Mr. Swarup Das, President – Global Sales, BPE.

His appointment marks a strategic step forward for BPE in fortifying its global channel presence and driving long-term, sustainable growth. The organization looks forward to a new era of transformation and market leadership under his guidance.

