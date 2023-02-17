Surojit Dasgupta Appointed as Director – South Asia at Appdome India

- Advertisement - -

Mr. Surojit Dasgupta is appointed as Director – South Asia at Appdome India. Appdome provides the mobile industry a patented data-driven Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by patented AI-based, coding technology, Threat-Events for threat-aware UI/UX control, ThreatScope Mobile XDR, to deliver 300+ Certified Secure mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, MiTM attacks prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android & iOS apps, right inside mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android & iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally.

Mr. Surojit Dasgupta, as Director — South Asia, will be leading Appdome’s expansion in the BFSI segment. South Asia and India specifically are mobile-first economies and are leading the world with the adoption of financial transactions via mobile apps. Surojit’s mission is to help BFSI brands in region to better protect their customers against mobile threats, fraud and malware and compliance with regulatory guidelines.

Mr. Don Tan, VP of Sales, APJ at Appdome

On this occasion, Mr. Don Tan, VP of Sales, APJ at Appdome, commented, “India and South Asia are the fastest growing digital economy in the world. Consumers globally are depending on mobile apps to give them greater financial transactional freedom. Appdome’s Global Consumer Expectations on Mobile App Security survey clearly showed that consumers demand more protection in their mobile app experiences. And while brands have invested heavily in automating building and releasing new versions of their apps, mobile app security today is not automated and as a result takes a back seat to new features. The voice of the consumer that emerged from the survey is very clear; Consumers value security as high as new features. Appdome is the only cyber defense automation platform that connects to the DevOps systems used by app makers and making it fast and easy to build security into mobile apps, directly in their CI/CD Pipeline, Appdome has seen increasing interest from Indian banks, fintech, and other brands building super apps with transaction functionality. The time was right for Appdome to invest into the Indian market and add Surojit to our growing team in Asia.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Surojit Dasgupta said, “I am super excited to join Appdome as we start our South Asia Sales operation. Appdome is uniquely positioned to deliver the industry’s first and patented “no code” cyber defense automation platform. Appdome is the only solution that gives cyber team visibility management and control over the security features in the dev process. As such, Appdome resolves any tension that exists between the dev and cyber teams and allows brands to rapidly release new apps to production that fully protect their customers from cyber threats, fraud and malware. With Appdome, Indian FSBI and other brands that drive the digital economy can completely move away from all the challenges of integrating different security SDKs to code a security layer in their mobile apps.”

Mr. Surojit Dasgupta’s key priority is to protect the digital economy that is allowing Indians great financial freedom and independency. He will look forward to helping all brands in South Asia protect their apps and the people who depend on them.

